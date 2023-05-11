Detroit Lions NFL schedule leaks 2023: Live updates and analysis ahead of release

The NFL is releasing its 272-game schedule for the 2023 season at 8 p.m. Thursday.

We already know a few games on the Detroit Lions schedule 2023, including two Thursday games vs. the rival Green Bay Packers, and the Week 1 opener.

We also know the Lions' 17 opponents include eight games against 2022 playoff teams, six coming on the road. Now, we just await the full, week-to-week details for the fall and winter ahead.

We'll be keeping track of all the leaks and news throughout the day. Follow below for live updates:

Lions finish season vs. Vikings

It looks like the Lions will host Kirk Cousins and Minnesota on Jan. 7 in the season finale Week 18. Chicago and Green Bay will play in the other NFC North divisional matchup.

Lions to play two Thursday games vs. Packers

The Lions will reportedly get an early look at Jordan Love and Green Bay in Week 4 on Sept. 28 at Lambeau Field on Amazon Prime Video's Thursday Night Football. Love, a 2020 first-round pick out of Utah State, takes over at quarterback for the Packers after Aaron Rodgers was dealt to the New York Jets.

The Lions then host the Packers on Thanksgiving Day in Week 12, Nov. 23.

Both Thursday games would not have been possible last season. But the NFL's new TV deal opened up plenty of new scheduling quirks, including an increase of short-rest Thursday games from one to two for teams.

Lions open at defending Super Bowl champions

The Lions for the first time will be part of the NFL season kickoff, visiting the Kansas City Chiefs in the season opener Thursday, Sept. 7 at 8:20 p.m. The Lions last played at Arrowhead Stadium in 2003.

Lions last won their season opener in 2017, defeating the Arizona Cardinals, 35-23, at Ford Field.

The Chiefs are coming off a 14-3 regular season, scoring a league-best 29.2 points per game. They averaged 28 more yards passing per game than the No. 2 passing team Tampa Bay, averaging 297.8 per game.

Patrick Mahomes, named both NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP, led the Chiefs to a Super Bowl 57 victory over Philadelphia, 38-35, overcoming a sprained ankle and 10-point halftime deficit.

Lions travel log

The Lions will travel among the least amount of miles among the 32 teams in the 17-game regular season. They're 27th in miles at 13,923, according to ESPN. That's more than 18,000 fewer miles than the Seattle Seahawks are expected to travel. The Lions also will traverse a league-low eight time zones.

