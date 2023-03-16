Detroit Lions NFL free agency tracker 2023: Who signed, who's going, who's still on market

The Detroit Lions have been active in NFL free agency 2023, experiencing both additions and subtractions. So for convenience, we're tracking all the signings and departures in one place.

We're onto Day 2 of the new league year, which kicked off Wednesday afternoon after two days of the negotiating window, where teams and players could agree to deals. Signings and trades can now become official.

The Lions, under the leadership of general manager Brad Holmes and coach Dan Campbell, have been aggressive right from the start of free agency, attacking the defensive line and secondary, and making a surprise move at running back. They still have spots to fill at receiver and backup quarterback, and depth to address.

We're keeping track of every move involving new Lions signings and their unrestricted free agents, and will update this page when news breaks.

Who is signing with Lions

• Re-signed DT Isaiah Buggs: 2 years, $6 million

• Re-signed RB Craig Reynolds: Deal terms undisclosed

• Re-signed LB Alex Anzalone: 3 years, $18.7 million

• Re-signed OT Matt Nelson: Deal terms undisclosed

• Re-signed CB/S Will Harris: 1-year, $2.5 million

• Re-signed DE/DT John Cominsky: 2 years, $9.5 million

• Agreed with Steelers CB Cam Sutton: 3 years, $33 million

• Agreed with 49ers CB Emmanuel Moseley: 1-year, $6 million

• Agreed with Bears RB David Montgomery: 3 years, $18 million

Lions unrestricted free agents on new teams

• RB Jamaal Williams to New Orleans Saints: 3 years, $12 million

• S DeShon Elliott to Miami Dolphins: 1-year, $1.8 million

Lions unrestricted free agents unsigned

• WR DJ Chark

• RB Justin Jackson

• QB Nate Sudfeld

• OG/C Evan Brown

• G Tommy Kraemer

• DE Austin Bryant

• LB Chris Board

• LB Josh Woods

• CB Bobby Price

• CB Amani Oruwariye

• CB Mike Hughes

• S C.J. Moore

