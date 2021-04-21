Detroit Lions NFL draft watch: Najee Harris, Travis Etienne headline RBs who stuck around

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Most of college football’s best players leave school after their junior season. Last year, with the COVID-19 pandemic wrecking havoc on the sport, some didn’t make it to their third year at all.

But as fashionable as it has become to leave school early, several of this year’s top running backs bucked that trend.

Alabama’s Najee Harris bypassed the NFL draft after a strong junior season and led the Crimson Tide to the national championship in January. Ohio State’s Trey Sermon went a step further, playing last season as a graduate transfer with the Buckeyes after starting his career at Oklahoma. And Clemson’s Travis Etienne shocked observers everywhere when he opted to return for his senior season with the Tigers.

RB PREVIEW: Detroit Lions largely set; Najee Harris stands apart as top prospect

QB PREVIEW: If Lions pass on top QBs in draft, Stanford's Davis Mills could be steal

FEELING A DRAFT?: Lions go in different direction with No. 7 pick in USA TODAY mock

Travis Etienne returned for his senior season after Clemson lost to LSU in the national title game, but the Tigers didn&#39;t make the title game again.
Travis Etienne returned for his senior season after Clemson lost to LSU in the national title game, but the Tigers didn't make the title game again.

Harris and Sermon had strong 2020 seasons that improved their draft stock, despite the extra wear on their bodies. And while Etienne wasn’t as productive as he was early in his career — his 5.4 yards per carry in 2020 was nearly 2 yards below his career average — ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. said he, too, should benefit on draft day from his decision to return to school.

“Think about, Jonathan Taylor didn’t even go in the first (round last year),” Kiper said in a conference call last week. “J.K. Dobbins didn’t go in the first. D’Andre Swift. Clyde Edwards-Helaire went last pick in the first. And those backs are pretty good backs, and they didn’t go as high as a lot of people thought they would.

“At the end of the day, (Etienne) probably goes higher this year (than he would have in 2020).”

Former Detroit Lions running backs coach Kyle Caskey evaluated this year’s running backs class for the Free Press earlier this month. Of his top six backs, three — Harris, Sermon and Etienne — played out their eligibility, and a fourth (Oklahoma State’s Chuba Hubbard) was a fourth-year junior who would have been drafted had he turned pro last spring.

North Carolina’s Javonte Williams and Memphis’ Kenneth Gainwell were the only true underclassmen in Caskey’s top six, and Gainwell was the only opt-out player in 2020.

Caskey, who spent the 2019-20 seasons with the Lions and previously coached running backs for the Cincinnati Bengals, said he would not shy away from opt-out players as long as “the guy (is) the same that was playing in 2019.”

“It is a conversation,” Caskey said. “And you’ve got to ask them why did they opt out? Now, if it’s a legit reason, you can’t blame anybody for being scared of COVID-19. It is what it is. Nobody knew what it was when the opt-outs were happening and I mean, he could have a family member, or whatever the case may be. So a lot of these guys have legit reasons, but you do want to ask that, though.”

Here are Caskey’s evaluations of each of the draft’s top backs:

Najee Harris

2020 stats: 251 carries, 1,466 yards, 26 TDs (13 games) with Alabama.

NFL comparison: Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers.

Caskey’s evaluation: “I’d say he’s really the only guy that is a possible first-rounder this year just the way that things have been going the last few years. ... He’s a big guy. He’s a senior, he’s played a lot of ball. Obviously, he’s won a lot of games. But he’s been in a pro-style offense. Now, you can’t really overstate the fact that that’s a big deal because a lot of running backs don’t play from under center and then a lot of NFL teams are under center. So not only do the quarterbacks have issues taking snaps when they’ve never done that, it’s taking a handoff and being used to taking a handoff but not having your eyes on the ball and coming from a different spot. That’s really a big deal for a lot of teams. I think he’s elusive for a big back. He’ll lower the boom on guys, too, now. He’ll try to make you miss, but he’ll try to run you over.”

Alabama running back Najee Harris. 2019 stats: 185 carries for 1088 yards, 11 TDs; 27 catches for 304 yards and seven TDs.
Alabama running back Najee Harris. 2019 stats: 185 carries for 1088 yards, 11 TDs; 27 catches for 304 yards and seven TDs.

Javonte Williams

2020 stats: 157 carries, 1,140 yards, 19 TDs (11 games) with North Carolina.

NFL comparison: Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals.

Caskey’s evaluation: “He’s not as tall as Najee Harris, but he’s still a big guy. He likes to run inside. I do think he has the ability to be a passing threat, every-down back, so he has a lot of those traits on film. Catching the ball out of the backfield, doing different things. He does look tough, so I think he would be a good pass protector, but again, you don’t see a whole, whole lot of that on his film. But I do think with him being that dual threat and being able to be an every-down back if you need him to be brings a lot of value.”

BIRKETT'S DRAFT: Analyzing 3 potential trade down options for Detroit Lions

Travis Etienne

2020 stats: 168 carries, 914 yards, 14 TDs (12 games) with Clemson.

NFL comparison: D’Andre Swift, Lions.

Caskey’s evaluation: “Playmaker. I mean, the dude’s made a lot of plays. If you’ve watched college football, you’ve seen this guy and explosive in space. I mean, this guy’s not a big guy but he can run between the tackles. I do think he’s a third-down back when it comes to passing downs. When I say that, passing the ball to him. Putting him in a receiver position. Protection’s going to need work cause he did have some on film where he’s just got to learn to go in and take on defenders a little better. But that’s something that you can get better at over time, it just may not be right off the bat.”

Kenneth Gainwell

2020 stats: DNP, opt out from Memphis.

NFL comparison: J.D. McKissic, Washington.

Memphis Tigers running back Kenneth Gainwell (19) runs the ball in the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at AT&amp;T Stadium.
Memphis Tigers running back Kenneth Gainwell (19) runs the ball in the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at AT&T Stadium.

Caskey’s evaluation: “This guy’s real fast ... He’s not a big guy at all. He’s a much smaller guy. He’s a threat in space, but this guy’s acceleration is unreal now. He’s got some really good acceleration, make you miss. I think protection’s going to be an issue. ... He’s got a lot of those same real, just quick, just kind of almost goofy-quick type of moves that he can make people miss with. And J.D. had that. J.D. didn’t have that top-end speed, but he was making enough people miss that it didn’t matter.”

Chuba Hubbard

2020 stats: 133 carries, 625 yards, 5 TDs (six games) with Oklahoma State.

NFL comparison: Ronald Jones, Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Caskey’s evaluation: “Lots of production. Patience. Good acceleration. I feel like he’s got a little bit of that Le’Veon Bell-ish type of run style to him at times where he’ll measure it up and then accelerate past guys, which I think is a pretty good quality to have. It doesn’t work all the time, but it’s a good quality to have. He’s got good drive, like at the end of the run. He’s one of those guys that likes contact. I don’t think he’s as good in space as he just straight ahead. ... Gonna be a good player. Probably not one of those guys that just stands out every game, but he’s going to do enough production to do good in the league.”

Contact Dave Birkett at dbirkett@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @davebirkett.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Ex-Detroit Lions assistant Kyle Caskey evaluates 2021 RB NFL draft class

Recommended Stories

  • 49ers host former Raiders DE on free agent visit

    The San Francisco 49ers met with free agent DE Arden Key.

  • NFL will announce the 2021 schedule in early May

    When will the Detroit Lions 2021 schedule get released?

  • Watch: Live first round mock draft with Detroit Lions Podcast and Lions Wire

    A full 2021 1st round mock draft done live featuring Lions Wire's Jeff Risdon and old friends Erik Schlitt and Scott Bischoff

  • Dabo Swinney compares Trevor Lawrence to Steph Curry

    Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has another lofty comparison for his former quarterback, Trevor Lawrence

  • Joe Burrow not lobbying for Bengals to draft Ja’Marr Chase, or Penei Sewell

    Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow says he is not, contrary to some reports, lobbying the team to draft his old LSU teammate Ja’Marr Chase with the fifth overall pick in next week’s NFL draft. And he’s not lobbying for Oregon left tackle Penei Sewell, either. Burrow told Cris Collinsworth on a Pro Football Focus podcast that [more]

  • Rams' offensive line success centers on Brian Allen's health

    The Rams appear set at guard and tackle, but center could be an issue after Austin Blythe left for the Chiefs. Brian Allen could be the answer.

  • 2021 NFL Draft S Rankings

    Our 2021 NFL Draft scouting series reaches its penultimate deep-dive with Thor Nystrom's investigation of the CB class. (Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Bears HC Matt Nagy releases statement on retirement of Alex Smith

    Bears HC Matt Nagy issued a statement following QB Alex Smith's retirement from the NFL.

  • Dare Ogunbowale signs tender

    Running back Dare Ogunbowale signed his exclusive rights tender to remain in Jacksonville. Ogunbowale, 26, initially signed with the Jaguars on Sept. 10, four days after the Buccaneers waived him. He took the roster spot of Devine Ozigbo, who was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Ogunbowale appeared in 14 games with two [more]

  • A dominant Kamaru Usman is out to prove a point in rematch vs. Jorge Masvidal

    Usman, who has won 17 fights in a row and 13 in a row in the UFC, is fighting to take any excuses from Masvidal.

  • American fans love European football precisely because it isn’t like US sport

    US owners were at the forefront of the push for the European Super League, even if they risked alienating fans on both sides of the Atlantic Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah signs autographs for fans during his team’s preseason tour of the US in 2018. Premier League clubs have huge followings in America. Photograph: Jeff Kowalsky/AFP/Getty Images As an American sports fan, I’ve enjoyed following the Premier League for the exact reason that it is not so American, with no playoffs or salary caps, no single trademarked Big Game of the Year, no buzzers (or guns) at the end of periods. Transfer windows and offsides took a while for me to figure out, but I am now all in. Or so I thought before this week.I started following Tottenham Hotspur because it was a funny name for a sports team – at least to an American. Four years ago, I got tickets to a Premier League match between Spurs and host Crystal Palace at cramped, weather-worn Selhurst Park in south London. It was an experience unlike any NFL game, beginning with a train ride – no tailgating – with hundreds of other fans, already singing and drinking.Palace and Spurs fans were separated by a moat of empty seats and a line of rent-a-cops, but the back-and-forth between the fans was hilarious and generally good-natured. Spurs won, 1-0, after a late, long-range effort that somehow skipped past the Palace keeper, but there was a pleasant, well-that-was-entertaining buzz in the streets back to the train station.Then there was the third-round FA Cup match Spurs played earlier this year at tiny Marine FC, an eighth-tier club. Tottenham won comfortably, no surprise, but the best photo from the game was of Covid-restricted fans sipping wine while watching the match from their backyards. The only thing that comes close to that in the US is the occasional college basketball game between Division I and Division III teams. But those are tune-up games at the start of a season, and there is no 150-year-old trophy on the line. NFL teams would never play “semi-pro” teams of weekend warriors. It hurts the brand.Baseball has no shortage of nostalgia of course, but the charming and tradition-rich English football culture includes a quirky infrastructure, with an annual promotion/relegation drama and jousting among top Premier League teams for titles and European competitions – the next year. Most teams always seem to be playing for something, even if it is just to beat their rival.The idea of a European Super League pretty much trashed that infrastructure. It bothers me that three of the six English clubs who were threatening to bolt (Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United) have American owners, with another (Tottenham) staging NFL games at its gleaming, multi-use stadium. Moreover, the project was to be financed by the US investment bank JP Morgan Chase, who had committed 3.25bn euros to the project and promised each Super League club a “welcome bonus” of 200m-300m euros.The whole idea fell apart on Tuesday when all six English clubs pulled out, citing overwhelming negative public reaction. This made the whole proposal feel like a big, fat trial balloon – something that never would have happened in the NFL, which would have done plenty of surveys before announcing anything.The Americans in the Super League mix should have known better. For one, all clubs in England have scrappy origins, receiving support from working-class fans for decades. The Americans also own US teams who have struggled at times, too. That made their apparent contempt for teams and their supporters who would not have had the privilege of being founding members of the ESL all the more galling.Liverpool are owned by Fenway Sports Group, which also owns a Boston Red Sox franchise that did not win the World Series between 1918 and 2004. Arsenal are owned by the company launched by the American businessman Stan Kroenke, who presides over the Los Angeles Rams. Their only Super Bowl victory came 21 years ago, when they were based in St Louis, where they played for 21 years after moving from … Los Angeles.A businessman named Malcolm Glazer surprisingly outbid George Steinbrenner in 1995 to buy the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who had won just 87 games in their first 19 seasons. The Bucs won the Super Bowl in 2003, dipped again but returned to the NFL pinnacle in February when Tom Brady helped them win the championship.Glazer’s sons also own Manchester United, a team as hallowed as it gets, but you’d think just from the Bucs’ history that the family would be more sensitive to teams that have to scuffle just to stay competitive, or even in town, or alive. Glazer also out-bid Peter Angelos, the Orioles’ owner, who wanted to move the Bucs to Baltimore.Malcolm Glazer was working on his autobiography in 2000 when he had an interview with the intended co-author, Allen St John. Glazer pointed to his son, then said, “You see those pants? Those are Hugo Boss pants. They cost $200. “My pants? They came from JC Penney, $19.95 on sale. And you know something? I like my pants more than he likes his pants. You know why? Because I remember the day when I didn’t have $20 to spend on pants.”Glazer died in 2014 but his sons obviously have not inherited theirfather’s solidarity with his humble roots.English football is so captivating to Americans because it has been generally a joint effort, even though clubs’ objectives and balance sheets can look quite different. The Premier League has its faults when it comes to taking a large share of the money in English football, but it is no NFL, which destroys upstart leagues.Indeed, I can’t help but think that the Super League idea was crafted with the potential of a larger American sports audience in mind. Name-brand matchups were to be guaranteed. There wouldn’t be any teams like Burnley or Fulham around (to spoil the script).But there was a huge logistical problem. Any international league craves US interest. Because Super League games were to be played on midweek nights in Europe – afternoon workdays here – I could not see much bigger TV numbers in the US, where the Premier League is popular partly because its Saturday matches start mid-morning on the East Coast.The rest of English football was to continue despite the ESL, with many of the elements remaining that make the culture of the sport so much fun. But the thought won’t perish that the best would have been playing elsewhere, most likely at higher ticket prices, as untouchable to most as a pair of Hugo Boss trousers – which now sell for $300, by the way.

  • Are 49ers on same page about No. 3 overall pick?

    Late last month, the 49ers made a huge move to the top of the draft, ultimately investing three first-round picks and a third-round pick in the player they’ll eventually select. It’s been believed that they made the move with one specific player in mind. Since then, it’s been impossible to figure out which player they [more]

  • NFL Draft rumors: Falcons not taking QB? Favorite for 49ers’ pick?

    Peter King shares the latest whispers he's heard from around the league with the NFL draft less than two weeks away.

  • Derek Chauvin: Stephen Colbert says ‘it’s hard to celebrate because a man is still dead’ after guilty verdict

    Late-night host said that ‘justice for Black America is justice for all America’

  • Soccer is going to 'nuclear war' with itself over controversial Super League

    Fans, players, coaches and executives have moved swiftly to protest and oppose a new league that would upend soccer as we know it.

  • Biden administration contacting cities, states over possible unrest when Derek Chauvin jury reaches verdict

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed the administration is "in touch with mayors, governors, local authorities" about potential protests.

  • ‘Who Killed Sara?’ Becomes Netflix’s Most Popular Foreign-Language Series In U.S. As Streamer Reveals Figures For ‘Firefly Lane’ & ‘I Care A Lot’

    Mexican thriller series Who Killed Sara? has become Netflix’s most popular non-English language title ever with an estimated 55M subscribers tuning in since its launch last month. The series stars Manolo Cardona as Alex Guzman, hellbent on finding out who killed his sister Sara after spending 18 years in prison for a crime he did […]

  • 2021 NFL draft prospects: Miami EDGE Jaelan Phillips

    Phillips might be the best edge-rush talent in the 2021 class, but medical, character concerns must be thoroughly vetted

  • On Basketball: Stephen Curry shooting his way into history

    It's been 45 years since the last instance of an NBA MVP being selected from a team that wasn't at least 10 games over the .500 mark, but Curry has shot his way into serious consideration. ''He's never played any better, that's for sure,'' Warriors coach Steve Kerr said.

  • Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Augusto Sakai headlines UFC’s June 5 event

    A heavyweight banger will headline a UFC card in June.