Detroit Lions NFL Draft Picks: 2018 Round-by-Round Results, Grades

A 9-7 record in 2017 secured consecutive winning seasons in Detroit for the first time since 1994-95, but a playoff absence spelled the end for head coach Jim Caldwell. The Lions replaced him with former Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia the day after the Super Bowl and revamped the defensive staff around him, and brought in running back LeGarrette Blount to try to improve an offense that was dead last in the league in rushing yards per game.

How will they use their picks in the NFL draft? We’re breaking down every selection below.

Here's the full list of picks the Lions hold in the 2018 draft, which will be updated as each selection is made.

Round 1, Pick 20 (No. 20 overall)

Frank Ragnow, C, Arkansas

Andy Benoit's grade: B

Picking Ragnow addressed the Lions' weakness at left guard. Graham Glasgow will now move there, supplanting recently signed backup Kenny Wiggins. The Lions wouldn’t draft Ragnow if they didn’t believe he can be a force in the running game, which has been a deficiency the past several years in Detroit.

Scouting Report: His senior season was derailed by an ankle injury, but when healthy Ragnow is a reliable technician with the snap-and-step quickness to get out on reach blocks. He's better against size than against quickness, but he can plug in as an immediate starter.

Round 2, Pick 19 (No. 51 overall)

Round 3, Pick 18 (No. 82 overall)

Round 4, Pick 17 (No. 117 overall)

?

Round 5, Pick 16 (No. 153 overall)

Round 7, Pick 19 (No. 237 overall)