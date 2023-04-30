Who did the Detroit Lions draft: Tracking every selection they have in 2023

Who did the Detroit Lions draft, you ask? Oh it was a wild three days in the NFL draft 2023.

The Lions entered the draft with nine picks, including the Nos. 6 and 18 overall picks in Thursday's Round 1, but ended up selecting at 12 and 18. Those selections weren't well received.

The Lions then made four deals on Day 2 after starting Friday with three second-round picks. They selected four players, two each in Rounds 2 and 3.

They added two more players on Day 3.

Here's a look at their eight picks in the 2023 draft class:

READ MORE: Winners and losers from the Lions’ 2023 NFL draft

ANALYSIS: Brad Holmes deserves benefit of doubt, but Lions' ignorance of analytics could backfire

MITCH ALBOM: Lions try to fix past mistakes, hope to avoid their own

Detroit Lions draft picks 2023

READ MORE: Lions NFL draft picks history: Their 5 best and 5 worst first-round selections

DEALS GALORE: Here's every NFL draft-day trade Brad Holmes has made as Lions general manager

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Who did the Detroit Lions draft: Tracking every pick in 2023