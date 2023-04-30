Who did the Detroit Lions draft: Tracking every selection they have in 2023
Who did the Detroit Lions draft, you ask? Oh it was a wild three days in the NFL draft 2023.
The Lions entered the draft with nine picks, including the Nos. 6 and 18 overall picks in Thursday's Round 1, but ended up selecting at 12 and 18. Those selections weren't well received.
The Lions then made four deals on Day 2 after starting Friday with three second-round picks. They selected four players, two each in Rounds 2 and 3.
They added two more players on Day 3.
Here's a look at their eight picks in the 2023 draft class:
Detroit Lions draft picks 2023
Round 1: Pick 12 overall: Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs
Round 1: Pick 18 overall: Iowa LB Jack Campbell
Round 2: Pick 34 overall: Iowa TE Sam LaPorta
Round 2: Pick 45 overall: Alabama S Brian Branch
Round 3: Pick 68 overall: Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker
Round 3: Pick 96 overall: Western Kentucky DT Brodric Martin
Round 5: Pick 152 overall: William & Mary OL Colby Sorsdal
Round 7: Pick 219 overall: North Carolina WR Antoine Green
