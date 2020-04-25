New Lions RB D'Andre Swift's 'yoked' dad stole the show during the NFL draft

The Detroit Lions selected former Georgia running back D’Andre Swift with the No. 35 overall pick in the NFL draft on Friday, making him the second running back off the board in this year’s draft.

After seeing Swift’s father, though, many thought the Lions should have taken the older Swift instead.

Swift’s dad, Darren, runs a gym in Philadelphia and easily looks like he’d fit right in in the NFL. 

Naturally, fans flocked to social media after seeing Darren’s cameo on ESPN, wondering when they’d hear NFL commissioner Roger Goodell call his name in the draft. 

Hey, if the Lions play it right, they could lock down a nice two-for-one deal with their second-round pick.

D'Andre Swift's dad, Darren, was a hit during Round 2 of the NFL draft on Friday. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
