New Lions RB D'Andre Swift's 'yoked' dad stole the show during the NFL draft

The Detroit Lions selected former Georgia running back D’Andre Swift with the No. 35 overall pick in the NFL draft on Friday, making him the second running back off the board in this year’s draft.

After seeing Swift’s father, though, many thought the Lions should have taken the older Swift instead.

Swift’s dad, Darren, runs a gym in Philadelphia and easily looks like he’d fit right in in the NFL.

Naturally, fans flocked to social media after seeing Darren’s cameo on ESPN, wondering when they’d hear NFL commissioner Roger Goodell call his name in the draft.

Is D'Andre Swift's dad eligible for the draft? Because we'd draft him pic.twitter.com/jwCwQewyfQ — SB Nation (@SBNation) April 24, 2020

I think D’Andre Swift’s dad would defeat Bryce Harper’s dad for Ultimate Dad supremacy. pic.twitter.com/wwZkA9lYvm — Marc Farzetta (@MarcFarzetta) April 24, 2020

When is Darren Swift getting drafted?pic.twitter.com/zYIuEzOsqC — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 24, 2020

Lions need to find out if D'Andre Swift's dad comes in a packaged deal with D'Andre Swift #NFLDraft #NFLDraft2020 #Lions pic.twitter.com/04Fi75HeOJ — John Breech (@johnbreech) April 24, 2020

Might draft D'Andre Swift's dad ahead of him tbh. 💪 pic.twitter.com/U9nlejCWXn — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) April 24, 2020

Darren Swift will beat up your dad no problem pic.twitter.com/rXpUhPLuX2 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 24, 2020

Darren Swift’s reaction to his son being drafted. pic.twitter.com/AH7WjfugQy — Stadium (@Stadium) April 24, 2020

D'Andre Swift's dad should throw his name in the #NFLDraft too 😳 pic.twitter.com/xgiYa0bSkI — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) April 24, 2020

D’Andre Swift’s dad still scares me. — Mike Farrell (@rivalsmike) April 24, 2020

I challenge Swift’s dad.

To a hearty debate. — Vic Lombardi (@VicLombardi) April 24, 2020

I hope @Patriots are getting ready to draft Darren Swift. #beast — Dale Arnold (@DaleEArnold) April 24, 2020

Hey, if the Lions play it right, they could lock down a nice two-for-one deal with their second-round pick.

D'Andre Swift's dad, Darren, was a hit during Round 2 of the NFL draft on Friday. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

