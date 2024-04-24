What will the Detroit Lions do in the NFL Draft?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With the start of the NFL Draft only a day away, Detroit Lions are wondering what tricks general manger Brad Holmes may have up his sleeve.

Tim Twentyman, a senior writer with detroitlions.com, said in his final mock draft that he thinks the Lions will go for offensive lineman Graham Barton out of Duke.

“I like the versatility,” Twentyman said. “A guy like Graham Barton started his career at Duke at center, moved out, played the last three years at left tackle. I think he’s a guy who can legitimately play five positions. When you’ve got those tough roster decisions on Sundays, having a guy that’s that versatile … the Lions love those kind of players.”

Jeff Risdon, the managing editor of USA Today’s Lions Wire and The Draft Wire, has his eyes on Illinois defensive tackle Jer’Zhan Newton for Detroit’s first pick.

“Defensive wrecking crew on the interior,” Risdon said of Newton, who goes by Johnny.

He also said Kansas State offensive lineman Cooper BeeBe would be a good pick in the second round to be an “instant upgrade at either guard position.”

“And I say that knowing that the Lions are pretty good at guard already,” he continued. “He can can also play left tackle in a pinch. They need a lot of help on their offensive line in the depth side.”

The Lions are scheduled to pick No. 29, but Holmes could trade. Twentyman wonders if a highly rated cornerback remaining on the board could catch Holmes’ eye and push him to do it.

“Look what Brad has done with day two picks, right?” he said. “If you can get another day two pick, move back a little bit, and still get a guy that’s in that grade in the top of your board, I wouldn’t be surprised at all if they make that move.”

He added that with a solid roster, the Lions are in a great spot going into the draft. He said Holmes has a strong draft philosophy and trusts his own process.

“(Recent draft picks) were players that Brad Holmes and (Lions head coach) Dan Campbell loved. They were Lions guys, they fit what they do, and that’s why he’s been successful. Because he doesn’t work about positions, he just gets the best football player on his board and he’s filling this roster with good football players and he’ll figure it out after that,” Twentyman said.

Risdon said Holmes takes a “slow burn” approach to drafting.

“I think that (Holmes’) view of their needs is a little more long term than what the fans and a lot of the media reaction is. This draft is not necessarily going to affect 2024 — this is about 2025, 2026 and the needs that he sees on this team after free agency and retirements and things like that,” he said.

