Detroit Lions' NFL draft 2021 pick tracker: Round-by-round selections

The Detroit Lions are building a new roster under a new regime, and that continues with 2021 NFL draft Thursday-Saturday, April 29-May 1.

As our columnist Shawn Windsor wrote Saturday morning, general manager Brad Holmes can't fix this team overnight, but he's building it his way, along with head coach Dan Campbell, special adviser Chris Spielman under the ownership of Sheila Ford Hamp.

A quick look at who those players are, their position and their college, with links to our latest stories on them.

The Lions' 2021 draft picks:

First round: Pick 7, Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell

Second round: Pick 9 (41 overall), Washington defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike

Third round: Pick 8 (72 overall), North Carolina State defensive tackle Alim McNeill

Third round: Pick 38 (101 overall), Syracuse cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu

Fourth round: Pick 7 (112 overall), USC receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown

Fourth round: Pick 8 (113 overall), Purdue linebacker Derrick Barnes

Seventh round: Pick 30 (257 overall), TBD

