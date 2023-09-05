Detroit Lions name 6 captains; Jared Goff, Alex Anzalone voted for 3rd straight year

Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell announced his team captains Tuesday, and Jared Goff and Alex Anzalone have earned the honor for a third straight year.

Goff and Anzalone were two of the Lions' first acquisitions in 2021, when Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes embarked on their rebuild. Goff joined the Lions via trade from the Los Angeles Rams; Anzalone signed as a free agent.

Receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and right tackle Penei Sewell are offensive captains along with Goff, and outside linebacker Charles Harris joins Anzalone on the defensive side of the ball.

Jalen Reeves-Maybin, a captain in 2021 who played for the Houston Texans last season, is the Lions' special teams captain.

Chicago Bears wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (right) tries to break the tackle of Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone during the first half in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022.

Campbell said Lions players voted for captains and "everyone of those guys are worthy of that position."

"That’s an honor," he said. "We’re fortunate to have a lot of guys that are really I would call leaders on this team. So we’re in a good spot, but congratulations to those guys."

St. Brown, Sewell and Harris are first-time captains with the Lions. All three joined the team in 2021. Sewell was the Lions' first draft pick under Campbell and Holmes, St. Brown was a fourth-round pick that year, and Harris led the team in sacks that season but missed most of last year with a groin injury.

Sewell is the third different offensive lineman to be elected a captain since 2021, joining Taylor Decker and Frank Ragnow (2022).

"We have a ton of those guys, particularly on the offensive line," Campbell said. "I mean, Frank, Deck, Jonah (Jackson). V (Halapoulivaati Vaitai), who’s been here. And so I think it's an outstanding core group of guys that do it the right way and they all pretty much lean on each other, and so it says a lot. I feel like we’re in a really good place with our leadership here, I really do."

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions' Jared Goff, Alex Anzalone among 6 captains