Detroit Lions in must-win mode or it could be 'done deal-y' for Matt Patricia

It’s only Week 3, but for the Detroit Lions, there’s no minimizing the importance of Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

“I would say it’s a must-win,” running back Adrian Peterson said of the 4:25 p.m. road matchup.

The Lions are 0-2 for the second time in three seasons under Matt Patricia and the fourth time in the last 10 years.

Teams that start 0-2 have made the playoffs just 12% of the time since the NFL went to a 12-team postseason in 1990.

For teams that start 0-3, the odds are even worse. In the last 30 years, just four teams have made the postseason after opening with three straight losses: The 2018 Houston Texans, 1998 Buffalo Bills, 1992 San Diego Chargers and 1995 Lions.

Even with an expanded 14-team playoff in place this season, a loss Sunday would give the Lions, with a coach and a general manager on the hot seat, a virtual death sentence.

“We’re not focused on the playoffs,” Lions receiver Danny Amendola said. “We’re focused on the Cardinals.”

For good reason.

Though they have not had a winning record since 2015, the Cardinals are one of the “it” teams in the NFL this year. They put up a combined 54 points in season-opening wins over the San Francisco 49ers and Washington — two of the best defensive teams in the NFL — and quarterback Kyler Murray is looking to follow in the footsteps of Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson as a second-year league MVP.

Murray leads the Cardinals and ranks ninth in the NFL with 158 yards rushing and three touchdowns through two games. His 674 total yards from scrimmage (passing and rushing) are on pace to surpass Mahomes’ MVP campaign of 2018 (5,369 total yards).

“He’s incredible, man,” said Peterson, who like Murray, played his college football at Oklahoma. “Pretty much that’s what we do, Sooner Nation. We produce the best, normally. But that kid right there, man — from coming out of high school he got drafted to go play baseball and was making a couple million while he was in college, so that just goes to show what type of athlete he is in general. But you think about the quarterback position and what he was able to accomplish at the University of Oklahoma, and what he has done so far in the league, he’s a dynamic player.”

Murray made his NFL debut against the Lions last season and has been on a rocket ride ever since.

He engineered an 18-point comeback against the Lions, throwing for 154 yards in the fourth quarter of what finished as a tie game, and was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year thanks to a steady stream of highlight plays.

The Cardinals upgraded Murray’s supporting cast this offseason by trading for All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins, and Murray has naturally matured as a playmaker. He’s completing 67% of his passes, up from 64% as a rookie, and while sacks (five) and turnovers (two) have been an issue, he’s more comfortable running the ball than he was at any point last year.

