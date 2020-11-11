Detroit Lions' murky cornerback situation reeks of an old QB adage

Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press
·4 min read

Amani Oruwariye was, at a minimum, the Detroit Lions' most durable cornerback the first seven games of the season, and arguably the team's best, yet when it came time to play the Minnesota Vikings last week, Oruwariye was reduced to a bit role in the Lions defense.

Oruwariye played one series in the first half of the Lions' 34-20 loss, then finished the game after Jeff Okudah left with an ankle injury early in the third quarter.

Okudah, the Lions' first-round pick, and veteran Desmond Trufant, in his return from a hamstring injury, started at a cornerback position that midway through the season still appears to be sorting itself out.

[ Film review: How special teams unit did what no other has in nearly 30 years ]

Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson against Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye during the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium, Nov. 8, 2020.
Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson against Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye during the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium, Nov. 8, 2020.

"I would say it’s a good problem to have," Lions defensive coordinator Cory Undlin said Tuesday. "We got three guys that are very capable to help us win, so you’ve got to try to come up with a package — packages — so they’re all out there. They obviously all can’t be out there at the same time, especially with Justin (Coleman) being back, so we try to mix it up there and make sure we got all of them out there at some point. It’s not easy. It’s what we spend all our time in here doing."

Coleman has been and will remain the Lions' top slot cornerback, though the team uses a three-safety nickel package on occasion for matchup reasons.

Trufant, Okudah and Oruwariye all play the outside cornerback position, and there are merits to maximizing each's playing time.

Trufant is the most accomplished cornerback of the trio, making one Pro Bowl in seven seasons with the Atlanta Falcons before signing with the Lions as a free agent this spring. He played in parts of two of the first seven games because of hamstring injuries, but when healthy is the team's most reliable cover man.

[ As Tua Tagovailoa shines in Miami, Lions seem hopeless as ever ]

Falcons running back Todd Gurley runs against Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah during the first half Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Atlanta.
Falcons running back Todd Gurley runs against Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah during the first half Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Atlanta.

Okudah, the No. 3 pick in the draft, has had a rocky season, but has shown progress of late and is the unquestioned future at the position. He has taken plenty of lumps this fall, but it's in the best interests of the franchise to keep him on the field.

Oruwariye, a fifth-round pick in 2019, could give the Lions two young cornerbacks to build around. He had a rough third quarter against the Vikings, when he gave up a 35-yard pass to Justin Jefferson and was flagged for pass interference on the goal line, but played well enough in September and October — when Trufant, Okudah and Coleman all missed time with injuries — to think he can be a regular starter in the league.

"I think for all of our guys, and obviously even Justin Coleman when he’s out there in certain positions, we have corners that we trust and we put out in the game in certain situations," Lions coach Matt Patricia said Wednesday. "And whether they’re going to be out there the first series or the second series or the third series, we got guys that can go play. And I think that’s important for us, to try to stay fresh as we see fit in the game plan and just (be) very open and honest with those conversations."

Detroit Lions defensive back Desmond Trufant celebrates his sack Nov. 8, 2020, in the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Detroit Lions defensive back Desmond Trufant celebrates his sack Nov. 8, 2020, in the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Depth, of course, is good, especially at a cornerback position that has one of the highest injury rates in the NFL.

But the Lions' defensive rotation — not just at cornerback, but most positions — reeks of the old quarterback adage: If you have multiple starters, you don't have any at all.

While none of Trufant, Okudah or Oruwariye has been good enough this season that the Lions absolutely have to have them on the field, Undlin insisted he trusts all three and will continue to give them time.

"(We're) fortunate that we’re in that situation where you’ve got to make tough decisions," Undlin said. "So we’ll keep doing that going forward and see if we can find the best combination and make sure all three of those guys can help us."

Contact Dave Birkett at dbirkett@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @davebirkett.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions' murky cornerback situation reeks of an old QB adage

Latest Stories

  • NBA Mock Draft: Projecting all lottery picks, including Celtics at No. 14

    The NBA offseason is about to kick into high gear, with the NBA Draft just a week days away. We project every pick in the lottery, ending with the Celtics at No. 14 overall.

  • Fajitas, feelings on Tiger's menu for Masters champions meal

    Tiger Woods opened his heart to fellow green jacket winners while serving sushi and fajitas at the Masters Champions Dinner, where legends gathered to share stories ahead of Thursday's start at Augusta National.

  • LTA announces £30m revenue shortfall due to Covid-19

    As the All England Club prepare to announce the results of Wimbledon’s pandemic insurance, their counterparts at the Lawn Tennis Association have revealed a £30m shortfall in revenues for 2020 as a result of Covid-19. This represents a drop of around 40 per cent, compared to a normal year. The losses – which will significantly reduce the LTA’s turnover from its usual figure of around £75m – are largely accounted for by the cancellation of most of the regular summer tournaments, including Queen’s, Eastbourne and Birmingham. But British tennis is relatively well insulated against the worst effects of the pandemic, thanks largely to the foresight of Wimbledon’s committees. They insisted on maintaining the “communicable disease” clause in their annual cancellation insurance, despite a cost in the low seven figures per annum. The AELTC expect to know how much money the insurance will cover by early December. They have already outlined three different scenarios for next summer’s Wimbledon – a full tournament, reduced capacity or closed doors – but this week’s encouraging news about a highly effective Pfizer vaccine has lifted hopes that 2021 could go ahead in relatively normal fashion. For now, the LTA are taking out a £15m loan to cover this summer’s shortfall, and sending around 15 per cent of their staff back into furlough. They do have the luxury of roughly £30m in reserves, plus another £40-45m which is ringfenced by the LTA Trust and earmarked for construction projects. The LTA’s turnover is significantly smaller than that of the Football Association, which stands at close to £500m. Meanwhile rugby and cricket both stand somewhere around £200-250m. Chief executive Scott Lloyd cited this disparity in a statement that spoke of a “prudent” approach at a time of uncertainty. “We have to bear in mind that whatever form [next year’s] events go ahead in,” said Lloyd, “it is likely the economic outlook will remain difficult and the market for sponsorship and hospitality will remain depressed for a number of years.” Meanwhile the fight to qualify for next week’s ATP Finals goes on for Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski, who must win this week’s final regular-season event in Sofia to give themselves even an outside chance of claiming the eighth and last spot at London’s O2 Arena. Murray and Skupski sailed through their quarter-final with a comfortable 6-4, 6-2 win over Radu Albot and Artem Sitak. They will play again on Friday, and need to win that one, while also relying on Marin Cilic and Tomislav Brkic to beat their main rivals Jurgen Melzer and Edouard Roger-Vasselin in the other semi-final.

  • Bill Russell posts heartfelt tribute to former teammate, Celtics legend Tommy Heinsohn

    Bill Russell posted a heartfelt tribute Tuesday to his former Boston Celtics teammate and lifelong friend Tommy Heinsohn.

  • Masters: Jon Rahm skipped his shot off the water for a jaw-dropping hole-in-one

    If you ever needed more evidence of how ridiculously good pro golfers are, look no further than the sorcery Jon Rahm pulled off Tuesday.

  • NBA rumors: Unexpected Western Conference team reportedly enters Chris Paul sweepstakes

    The Chris Paul pursuit will dictate a huge part of NBA free agency so who exactly is chasing him? By Adam Hermann

  • Week 10 fantasy football rankings: Running Backs

    Our analysts reveal their fantasy football running back rankings for Week 10, when James Robinson will be looking to deliver a big game.

  • Joey Logano thought about causing late caution in championship race

    In comments to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Joey Logano revealed his opportunity to trigger a yellow flag late in last Sunday's race - and why he didn't take it.

  • Isiah Thomas Said He Didn't Know How Michael Jordan Felt About Him Until Watching 'Last Dance'

    During a conversation for Shannon Sharpe's podcast, Isiah Thomas says he didn't know how Michael Jordan felt about him until watching 'The Last Dance.'

  • NASCAR suspends Truck Series driver Josh Reaume indefinitely for social media post

    Reaume has made 87 career starts in the Xfinity and Truck Series.

  • NFL draft top 5 snapshot: 3 quarterbacks off board early with BYU's Zach Wilson in Washington

    Our weekly look at how the top five picks of the NFL draft are shaping up.

  • Week 10 fantasy football rankings: Tight Ends

    Our analysts reveal their fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 10, when Evan Engram will be looking to deliver on his potential.

  • Bryson DeChambeau on no Masters green-reading books: 'It's a lot harder'

    Players won’t have their noses deep into those detailed green-reading books here at Augusta National.

  • Why are Patriots sticking with Cam Newton? It's got something to do with Jarrett Stidham

    Why have the Patriots stuck with Cam Newton at quarterback and not turned to Jarrett Stidham? Tom E. Curran offers his take on the situation.

  • Fantasy start or sit Week 10: Ryan Tannehill, Corey Davis, Adam Humphries

    Should Tannehill, Humphries or Davis be in your fantasy lineup in Week 10?

  • Mookie Betts buys house previously owned by ex-Eagles head coach Chip Kelly

    One of the world's greatest baseball players now has something in common with a former Eagles head coach. By Adam Hermann

  • Bruce Arians wants less work from Antonio Brown

    Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown debuted with 39 snaps. That was too many for the liking of coach Bruce Arians. “His pitch count was a little higher than we anticipated,” Arians during a Tuesday appearance on Buccaneers.com, via JoeBucsFan.com. “But we tried to go two-minute early in the ballgame just to get some life, so his [more]

  • Masters 2020 tee times for the first round, including Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau

    Tee-off times in the first round of The Masters, Augusta National, United States on Thursday November 12 (all times GMT): USA unless stated, (a) denotes amateurs. Starting at hole 1 12.00 Lucas Glover, Corey Conners (Can), Cheng-Tsung Pan (Tai) 12.11 Brandt Snedeker, Charles Howell III, Jazz Janewattananond (Tha) 12.22 Larry Mize, Andrew Landry, (a) Lukas Michel (Aus) 12.33 Matt Kuchar, Lee Westwood, Kevin Na 12.44 Xander Schauffele, Jason Kokrak, Henrik Stenson (Swe) 12.55 Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Jason Day (Aus), (a) Abel Gallegos (Arg) 13.06 Vijay Singh (Fij), Lanto Griffin, Tyler Duncan 13.17 Mike Weir (Can), Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spa), Matt Wallace 16.05 Sung Kang (Kor), Erik Van Rooyen (Rsa) 16.16 Danny Willett, Rickie Fowler, (a) John Augenstein 16.27 Phil Mickelson, Abraham Ancer (Mex), Bernd Wiesberger (Aut) 16.38 Adam Scott (Aus), Collin Morikawa, Tyrrell Hatton 16.49 Justin Thomas, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Brooks Koepka 17.00 Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy 17.11 Zach Johnson, Justin Rose, Cameron Champ 17.22 Victor Perez (Fra), Sungjae Im (Kor), Brendon Todd Starting at hole 10 12.00 Sandy Lyle, Jimmy Walker, Yuxin Lin (a) (Chn) 12.11 Webb Simpson, Marc Leishman (Aus), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn) 12.22 Kevin Kisner, Adam Hadwin (Can), Scottie Scheffler 12.33 Jon Rahm (Spa), Bryson DeChambeau, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa) 12.44 Patrick Reed, Paul Casey, Tony Finau 12.55 Tiger Woods, Shane Lowry, (a) Andy Ogletree 13.06 Jordan Spieth, Gary Woodland, Ian Poulter 13.17 Graeme McDowell, Nate Lashley, Si Woo Kim (Kor) 16.05 Justin Harding (Rsa), Shugo Imahira (Jpn), Nick Taylor (Can) 16.16 Chez Reavie, Sebastian Munoz (Col), Byeong-Hun An (Kor) 16.27 Bubba Watson, Matthew Wolff, Tommy Fleetwood 16.38 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Billy Horschel, Cameron Smith (Aus) 16.49 Bernhard Langer (Ger), JT Poston, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa) 17.00 Fred Couples, Max Homa, Dylan Frittelli (Rsa) 17.11 Jose-Maria Olazabal (Spa), Andrew Putnam, (a) James Sugrue

  • Latest on trade target Francisco Lindor: Mets and Yankees among five 'strongest candidates': report

    Cleveland Indians superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor is on the trade market, with the Mets and Yankees among the potential fits. Here's the latest...

  • Week 10 Pickups: Top players to add and betting the MVP race

    Injuries, bye weeks, and busts, oh my. Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski help you navigate this treacherous fantasy season by picking a few players at each position.