Detroit Lions’ most underrated player: DL Alim McNeill

From John Randle to Geno Atkins to Aaron Donald, I tend to have a weakness for the potential of smaller defensive tackles. So, when McNeill hit my radar in 2020, I wasn’t surprised that I enjoyed his disruptive tape.

The 6′ 1⅞”, 317-pound McNeill was selected by the Lions in the third round of the 2021 draft, and while it took him a second to get the reps he needed to become a real force on Detroit’s defensive line, he had no issue doing so in 2023.

Last season, McNeill totaled six sacks and 43 total pressures, embarrassing a lot of Pro Bowl-level guards and centers along the way.

Chris Lindstrom of the Falcons is one of the NFL's best guards.



But he got THROWN OUT THE DAMN CLUB by Alim McNeill (54) of the @Lions, who deserves a lot more praise this season than he's getting. pic.twitter.com/sGbEH3F6I0 — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) September 30, 2023

ALIM MCNEILL SPIN MOVE pic.twitter.com/N3G0Xi9gXQ — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) May 24, 2024

