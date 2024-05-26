Advertisement

Detroit Lions’ most underrated player: DL Alim McNeill

From John Randle to Geno Atkins to Aaron Donald, I tend to have a weakness for the potential of smaller defensive tackles. So, when McNeill hit my radar in 2020, I wasn’t surprised that I enjoyed his disruptive tape.

The 6′ 1⅞”, 317-pound McNeill was selected by the Lions in the third round of the 2021 draft, and while it took him a second to get the reps he needed to become a real force on Detroit’s defensive line, he had no issue doing so in 2023.

Last season, McNeill totaled six sacks and 43 total pressures, embarrassing a lot of Pro Bowl-level guards and centers along the way.

 

