Detroit Lions might have gotten the No. 1 steal of the NFL draft 2023

In any NFL draft class, the initial spotlight seldom strays far from the earliest picks. Over time, however, the players further down the draft board have a way of shaping our understanding of the event.

With the 2023 NFL draft now complete, the biggest buzz should remain around the first-round selections for some time. After all, those are the ones who drew the most significant investment from their respective teams, and several look primed for immediate playing time.

But while the true gems of this class might not become apparent for a while, at least a handful of players who had to wait until Day 2 or 3 to hear their name called appear poised to significant value. In the immediate aftermath of this year's draft, here are the players – ranked by their potential impact – who could go down as the biggest steals:

1. Brian Branch, CB/S, Detroit Lions (second round)

Alabama cornerback Brian Branch, left, and Roger Goodell, NFL Commissioner, talk after Branch was chosen by the Detroit Lions with the No. 45 pick at the 2023 NFL football draft, Friday, April 28, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.

It's not often that a second-round pick can reset the tone around a team's entire draft class. Branch managed to just that for Detroit after Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell's two first-round selections left many bewildered. The 6-0, 190-pounder doesn't have the body type or combine numbers of a typical top defensive back, but his on-field performance leaves no question about his credentials as an eraser of big plays and sure tackler. In a draft that appears short on true difference-makers, the Lions seemingly snagged one with their fourth pick of the event.

2. Michael Mayer, TE, Las Vegas Raiders (second round)

Amid all the hoopla about this being the best and deepest class of tight ends in a good while, the group's most productive and consistent performer somehow didn't make the cut for Day 1. That ended up being a fortuitous outcome for Josh McDaniels, who sent Darren Waller packing this offseason and now has the in-line option he seemingly favors. The "Baby Gronk" nickname was always unfair to Mayer – and any other tight end saddled with it – but it's a boon for both the pass catcher and the Raiders that the Notre Dame star landed with a coach who prizes him for what he is: a strong, surehanded target who should carve out a significant role in a passing attack, even if he never reaches the heights of Travis Kelce or George Kittle.

3. Josh Downs, WR, Indianapolis Colts (third round)

It's worth paying attention to a pass catcher when Reggie Wayne is clamoring for him. The Colts' wide receiver coach and former six-time Pro Bowl selection was apparently a big fan of Downs, and Wayne got his wish when Indianapolis reeled in the North Carolina speedster. Chris Ballard even said he spent 30 minutes trying to trade up for Downs to no avail before he was able to pick him anyway. But while other teams might have had an issue with the 5-9, 171-pounder's size, Anthony Richardson stands to benefit greatly, as the rookie QB-WR duo could form an electric connection together.

New Colts WR Josh Downs: "I was talking to Reggie Wayne a few weeks ago. He told me he needed me."



After his workout at the combine, Wayne told Downs he was the best receiver in this class — and it wasn't close.



Safe to say Coach Wayne is a happy man tonight. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) April 29, 2023

4. Clark Phillips III, CB, Atlanta Falcons (fourth round)

Atlanta's decision to use its top choices on its offense became more palatable when the Falcons managed to scoop up Phillips in the fourth. At 5-9 and 184 pounds with pedestrian long speed, the unanimous All-American might seem ill-suited to handle imposing receivers at the next level. In the slot, however, he can stay glued to targets with his coverage expertise and easy agility. Any quarterback who tests him risks getting an unwanted glimpse into how he last year translated his closing speed into six interceptions.

Had Buffalo selected Torrence at the end of the first, no one would have blinked. Instead, the Bills secured the 6-5, 330-pounder a full round later. Torrence is overpowering in the run game, and his clean play should be an immediate asset for Josh Allen after the line's regression last season.

6. Darnell Washington, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers (third round)

Joey Porter Jr. merited consideration here, but the No. 32 overall selection was essentially a first-rounder. And while GM Omar Khan expertly navigated his first draft at the helm for the Steelers, grabbing Washington stands out as a particularly shrewd decision. The 6-7, 264-pound athletic marvel might not ever become a high-volume target despite his uncommon straight-line speed for a player of his size. Still, he can continue doing what he exceled at during his time at Georgia: bulldozing defenders out of the way of star running backs while keeping defenses off-balance with a few catches here and there. Washington should also be a major weapon near the goal line for Kenny Pickett, a development the second-year signal-caller will surely welcome given the Steelers' 22nd-place finish in red-zone offense last season.

7. Drew Sanders, LB, Denver Broncos (third round)

Beyond the first round, premium pass-rushing traits are difficult to come by. At 6-4 and 236 pounds, Sanders sizes up as the kind of rangy and dynamic blitzer teams covet. Yet even though he recorded 103 tackles, 9 ½ sacks and 13 ½ tackles for loss at Arkansas last year after transferring from Alabama, he left even more production unrealized due to a playing style that often runs too hot. In Denver, however, Sanders can toggle between the inside and the edge as he becomes a more controlled tackler who consistently finishes making plays whenever he bursts into the backfield.

8. Kelee Ringo, CB, Philadelphia Eagles (fourth round)

While joining four of his former Georgia teammates on Philadelphia's defense must be fun for Ringo, the manner in which he arrived at this point almost assuredly wasn't. A few months ago, the 6-2, 207-pounder had buzz a potential first-rounder thanks to his exceptional combination of size and speed at a premium position. Throughout the pre-draft process, however, Ringo was dinged by analysts for his agility and instincts. While his selection in Round 4 might have served as a referendum on the player he is now, there is significant room for growth for the 20-year-old if he can learn from fine mentors in Darius Slay and James Bradberry.

9. Zach Evans, RB, Los Angeles Rams (sixth round)

Quite the crash landing for the former No. 1 overall recruit. After transferring from TCU, Evans showed enough explosiveness (6.5 yards per carry) at Ole Miss to be considered as a mid-round pick. Instead, he ends up being the 15th ball carrier off the board. There's a silver lining, though, in landing with the Rams, who have a heightened buy-in with their late-round picks. Los Angeles doesn't have much depth in the backfield behind Cam Akers, so there's a solid shot for Evans to turn things around as a rookie.

10. Antonio Johnson, S, Jacksonville Jaguars (fifth round)

Amid a down year for safeties, it still came as a surprise that Johnson lasted into the middle of the final day. The 6-2, 198-pounder from Texas A&M is already a proven playmaker when working downhill against the run, a skill that will come in handy in a division that features Derrick Henry, Jonathan Taylor and Dameon Pierce. His true value, however, might hinge on whether he can eventually match up in coverage against tight ends – something he shouldn't be trusted with right now but could take on down the line with proper coaching.

11. Cory Trice Jr., CB, Steelers (seventh round)

Maybe it's unfair to draw a parallel to Tariq Woolen given how successful the Seattle Seahawks' 2022 fifth-rounder was off the bat, tallying six interceptions and 16 passes defensed in his rookie campaign. Woolen, however, can at the very least be an inspiration for the Purdue product given the similarities between the two in their physical tools, skill set and draft status. The 6-3, 206-pound Trice figures to be a smothering presence in press coverage, and he shows a flair for making big plays when the ball is thrown his way.

12. Henry To'o To'o, LB, Houston Texans (fifth round)

Maybe it takes a former undersized Alabama linebacker to appreciate one. The 6-1, 227-pound To'o To'o became a first-team All-SEC selection last year in his second season as a starter for the Crimson Tide after transferring from Tennessee. Despite his knack for finding the ball, NFL teams repeatedly gave him the stiff-arm until the Texans selected him in the fifth. Good news for him, however: Not only will To'o To'o launch his pro career under DeMeco Ryans, who was also a smaller linebacker from the Crimson Tide who went on to great NFL success, but he also is reunited with the Texans' Christian Harris, his best friend and another former Alabama linebacker who played bigger than his measurements (6-1, 226 pounds).

13. Andrew Vorhees, G, Baltimore Ravens (seventh round)

A torn ACL suffered at the NFL scouting combine might have significantly weighed down Vorhees' stock, though the second-team All-American already had an extensive injury history prior to that. His rookie season likely will be a wash, but the 6-6, 310-pound blocker with 48 starts at USC was surely worth a flier. If he can bounce back and stay healthy, Vorhees has the toughness and savvy to stick around in the NFL.

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz on Twitter @MikeMSchwartz.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Detroit Lions might have gotten the steal of the NFL draft 2023