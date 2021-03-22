Detroit Lions' Michael Brockers apologized to Jared Goff for 'level up' comment

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Michael Brockers was wearing a Los Angeles Rams facemask when he told TMZ in an airport interview earlier this month Matthew Stafford was "a level up" from Jared Goff as a quarterback.

Brockers, who since has been traded from the Rams to the Detroit Lions — reuniting with his former teammate, Goff, in Detroit — said his old team was on his heart when he made those comments, too.

“That was definitely something, TMZ, inside the airport, it was kind of a fan booster, just I didn’t know I was going to be dealing with (this trade)," Brockers said in his introductory video conference Monday. "I was really just trying to boost up the move that I felt like the team was doing and trying to make sure, trying to boost up the fan base. I don’t think it was anything against Jared."

GOFF: Detroit Lions not in rebuild mode, 'I plan to put us over the top'

DRAFT NEWS: NFL announces plans to move forward with 2021 draft in Cleveland while following COVID-19 protocols

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Michael Brockers during a playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks on Jan. 9, 2021 in Seattle.
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Michael Brockers during a playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks on Jan. 9, 2021 in Seattle.

The Lions traded Stafford to the Rams for Goff and three draft picks in January, and acquired Brockers for a 2023 seventh-round pick in a trade with the Rams last week.

Brockers told TMZ that Stafford made the Rams, coming off a second-round playoff exit, a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

"With having a quarterback like that and just seeing what we did last year and just seeing what he can bring to this team, there’s no wonder why we can't," he said.

Asked if Stafford was "a level up" from Goff as a quarterback, Brockers said, "In my heart, deeply, just understanding what he brings, it’s a level up. It’s a level up."

He said Monday he texted Goff to apologize not long after his comments went public, and apologized to him a second time when the two saw each other in person last week at the Lions' Allen Park practice facility.

Goff was in town looking for a new house, meeting with coaches and for his introductory news conference, while Brockers was there for a physical and to sign the contract extension he agreed to as part of the trade.

"After I seen it in the media and I seen how it was just blowing up, I was like, 'Oh my God. Like, that’s not what I meant at all,' " Brockers said. "So definitely like right after I seen it was getting out of hand I had to text him like, I didn’t want him to think that I didn’t see it or I didn’t care about his feelings, cause I know he reads that. Everybody, we don’t say anything about it, but we definitely read it and I just wanted to come to him as a man and just let him know that I have so much respect for him, and just understanding that wasn’t any shot against him, it was just trying to pump up the Rams base as I was on the Rams team."

Goff, in an interview Monday on WXYT-FM (97.1), said Brockers is "one of my good friends" and insisted his comments are a non-issue.

"He's my guy," Goff said. "I love Brock and he reached out to me very quickly after that and no ill will, we’re all good and moving forward."

The Lions traded for Brockers in hopes of moving their rebuild forward quickly, both in the locker room and on the defensive side of the ball.

Brockers had 51 tackles and five sacks in 15 games last season, and should be a key contributor on the Lions' defensive line in 2021 playing alongside Trey Flowers, Romeo Okwara and John Penisini.

Initially, he said he was stunned by the Rams' decision to trade him one season after he signed a three-year deal to stay in Los Angeles in free agency.

"It was a shock, but at the same time it’s a business," he said. "I understand it’s a business. I’ve been in this game 10 years, so I kind of knew that at some point that you can’t play for a team forever. Everybody wants to, but at the same time, after seeing Tom Brady leave the Patriots, I think everybody has a view of like, 'OK, I might need a fresh start.' It’s just a new experience for me."

But after his wife told him, "Wherever you’re wanted and wherever you can succeed just go," he said he felt at ease about a move he now is excited about.

“This group is really, coaching staff has really just fired me up," Brockers said. "Got me to a level where I feel like I can change things there. I mean, truly change things there. I’ve been there, I’ve been to the highest game. I haven’t won it, but I’ve been through big playoff games and stuff like that, so I understand that this winning thing is not like a magic formula that everybody makes it out to be. It’s just about accountability, trusting in one another, having great communication between the coaches and the players and just going out there, trying to win games. At the end of the day, that’s the only goal every team is going out there to do is to win games."

Contact Dave Birkett at dbirkett@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @davebirkett.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions' Michael Brockers apologized to Jared Goff for comment

Recommended Stories

  • First-round prospect Caleb Farley having back surgery Tuesday

    One of the top cornerbacks in this year’s draft will not be taking part in a Pro Day workout because of a back issue that needs to be repaired surgically. Agent Drew Rosenhaus said, via Adam Schefter of ESPN, that cornerback Caleb Farley will not be working out with the rest of Virginia Tech’s prospects [more]

  • NFL free agent tracker 2021: Keep pace with offseason's major moves

    As NFL free agency closes in and top players get cut and sign new deals over the next few weeks, we're updating this page with all the latest moves.

  • Lewis, Alabama women win in return to NCAA tourney, top UNC

    Jordan Lewis had a career-high 32 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists to help seventh-seeded Alabama beat No. 10 seed North Carolina 80-71 on Monday in the first round of the women's NCAA Tournament.

  • Steve Keim: No update on Larry Fitzgerald

    The Cardinals signing A.J. Green last week seemed to suggest the door was closed for Larry Fitzgerald to return for a 18th season in 2021. But when General Manager Steve Keim was asked about the longtime wide receiver, he had little update on the situation. “We’ve texted a few times, but nothing to the extent [more]

  • BYU beats Rutgers for first upset of women’s NCAA Tournament

    Paisley Johnson Harding scored 28 points and 11th-seeded BYU gave the women's NCAA Tournament its first upset with a 69-66 victory over sixth-seed Rutgers on Monday.

  • Hunter Henry was surprised Patriots wanted him after signing Jonnu Smith

    Plenty of people expected the Patriots to go after the top tight ends on the free agent market, but few predicted that they’d sign the two guys at the top of most lists. Hunter Henry is one of those tight ends and he puts himself in the group that was surprised when the Patriots continued [more]

  • Jared Goff: Michael Brockers apologized very quickly; we’re all good

    Jared Goff and Michael Brockers have apparently squashed the beef. Not that there seemed to be much to begin with. Before he, too, was traded from the Rams to the Lions, Brockers told TMZ that Matthew Stafford was a “level up” from Goff. On Monday, Brockers told Detroit media that he was just trying to pump [more]

  • NFL star Deshaun Watson facing assault lawsuits

    Houston Texans star quarterback Deshaun Watson is facing several lawsuits alleging sexual assault or civil assault. The NFL is investigating.

  • Nearly 1,000 kids held by border patrol for more than 10 days

    An internal Department of Homeland Security document leaked to Axios shows that 823 unaccompanied migrant children have been held in border patrol custody for over 10 days — more than a fourfold increase over the past week.Why this matters: These facilities aren't meant to house kids for more than three days, but the recent surge of children at the southern border has overwhelmed the Biden administration's capacity to handle them.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: The maximum amount of time a child is legally supposed to be held in border patrol custody is 72 hours. But as of Saturday, 3,314 unaccompanied children had been in custody longer, with 2,226 for more than five days and 823 for more than 10 days.The document, with figures updated through Saturday, shows how the Biden administration is struggling to manage the volume of child migrants.The trend is accelerating. On last Monday, only 185 migrant children were being held in border patrol custody for more than 10 days.The big picture: President Biden is telling migrants not to try to cross the border but Biden has chosen not to use an emergency order to turn away kids at the border, as was done under the Trump administration. The surge shows no sign of abating.Analysts cite the policy change and Biden's more welcoming rhetoric to immigrants among various factors driving the surge — along with damaging hurricanes in Central America and general desperation that intensified during a pandemic.Under U.S. law, U.S. Customs and Border Protection must initially receive unaccompanied children until the Department of Health and Human Services indicates there is space to accept them in one of their shelters.After a recent visit to the border, Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy tweeted: "Just left the border processing facility. 100s of kids packed into big open rooms. In a corner, I fought back tears as a 13 yr old girl sobbbed [sic] uncontrollably explaining thru a translator how terrified she was, having been separated from her grandmother and without her parents.""For clarification," Murphy added in a follow-up tweet, "kids are no longer separated from their parents at the border (in this case, the girl's parents are in the US). But even though kids can now stay and apply for asylum, if they are traveling w relatives who aren't parents, the relative can't stay."The administration has been hurriedly securing additional facilities, including hotel rooms and temporary sites, to house the growing numbers of migrant children and families.What they're saying: A Biden administration official tells Axios that the administration has been clear at all levels that CBP facilities are no place for children and that officials are working around the clock to transfer children to HHS shelters or the homes of vetted relatives or sponsors.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Bruins' COVID-induced pause buys injured group some time

    The Bruins' current hiatus might benefit this injured group, but simply getting healthy won't save Boston's season, writes DJ Bean.

  • NBA rookie power rankings: Anthony Edwards dunking over competition

    After a 42-point performance in a win over the Suns, Anthony Edwards is a serious contender for the top rookie honor.

  • Draymond Green on Tom Izzo's heated exchange with Gabe Brown: 'RELAX!'

    Izzo called the interaction a "normal nothing" after the game.

  • NBA MVP watch: Damian Lillard moving closer to the top spot

    Four-time MVP LeBron James dropped one spot, but it wasn’t due to a dip in production. Lillard just snatched the No. 2 slot with his heroics this week.

  • Despite wanting a top-ranked opponent, Derek Brunson happy to oblige Kevin Holland's call-out

    It wasn’t the fight Brunson wanted, or felt he deserved after upping his winning streak to three after stopping Edmen Shahbazyan, but Brunson is nothing if not practical.

  • Fred VanVleet with a buzzer beater vs the Utah Jazz

    Fred VanVleet (Toronto Raptors) with a buzzer beater vs the Utah Jazz, 03/19/2021

  • Derek Brunson: ‘We’re gonna get Holland to that breaking point’

    There are plenty of people within the MMA community that take Derek Brunson for granted, but they’re wrong for doing so. Regardless, Brunson is not concerned with whether or not he is being underestimated against Kevin Holland in the main event of UFC Vegas 22. “It doesn’t really matter to me. I haven’t really been focused on all that stuff,” Brunson said. “My focus for this camp has been preparation and worrying about myself. I’m ranked number seven, he’s ranked number ten. He’s trying to take my spot, so it’s just business to me.” Brunson has fought the who’s who in the middleweight division. Names like Anderson Silva, Jacare Souza, Lyoto Machida, Yoel Romero, Robert Whittaker, and of course, the reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. He’s also enjoying a three-fight winning streak, most recently notching an impressive TKO victory over middleweight upstart Edmen Shahbazyan in August of 2020. He faces a similar challenge in Holland, a young and hungry up and coming fighter with superstar potential. But perhaps Holland has a little more personality than Shahbazyan. Derek Brunson cracks Edmen Shahbazyan at UFC Vegas 5 UFC Vegas 22 Live Results: Brunson vs. Holland Derek Brunson intends to simply break Kevin Holland Holland shared that he has been frequently messaging Brunson over social media but to his dismay, has not gotten any responses from Brunson. Brunson refuses to pay any mind to Holland’s attempts to antagonize him. “Kevin Holland’s just a class clown. So I let him do his thing,” Brunson said. “He’s trying to be funny, but it doesn’t matter. You can talk; you can not talk. You can be silent; you can be outspoken. But I’m coming to knock people out. I’m coming to get finishes. So that’s not going to change one way or another.” Despite Holland’s antics, Brunson also provided some analysis of what he brings to the fight. “He’s rangy; he’s long. He comes to get it; he’s aggressive. But he’s breakable,” Brunson said. “We’re gonna get him to that breaking point and get the job done.” Brunson is deserving of an opponent above his rank with a win at UFC Vegas 22. He’s spent the past few fights of his fighting up and comers. With a victory over Holland, Brunson is more than capable of positioning himself for a fight that can propel him into the top 5 or even title contention. UFC Vegas 22: Brunson vs. Holland Preview Show (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • The future is fragmented: How streaming will change NFL viewing

    Get used to an entirely new way of watching NFL football. Better? That's for you to decide.

  • Khama Worthy is going to do what he’s got to do at UFC 260

    When UFC lightweight Khama Worthy looks back on 2020, the thing that most comes to mind for him was how fortunate he ended up being. No matter how difficult the year was, he was still able to fight. Though things didn’t always go his way, the fact that he was able to compete multiple times put him in a much better spot than many other fighters. “I think it was just an experience,” Worthy told MMWeekly.com. “I feel grateful that I made it through, because a lot of people weren’t as lucky. “I only had two fights, though I would have liked to get in four fights a year, but I still got to get two fights. Everything being shut down, trying to find training partners and everything, it was an experience.” In addition to being able to fight last year, Worthy was able to keep his individual training going even when the ability to work with others was virtually eliminated. “I own my own gym so I never stopped for my training,” said Worthy. “But it was still difficult to get training partners. “My game is always evolving. In this sport you’re either evolving or dying. I’m a different fighter every fight.” Khama Worthy - UFC 241 weigh-in Khama Worthy faces Jamie Mullarkey at UFC 260 On March 27 in Las Vegas, Worthy (16-7) will look to get back on the winning track when he faces Jamie Mullarkey (12-4) in a 155-pound main card bout at UFC 260. Dana White announces UFC 261 to house full house of fans, three title fights “He’s a tough guy,” Worthy said of Mullarkey. “He’s 0-2 in the UFC, so he’s fighting for his job. I feel like if you’re 0-3 in the UFC you’re going to get cut, so he’s on his way out because I’ve got to do what I’ve got to do. “I know for sure he’s going to come out ready for and that’s exactly what we’re set for.” If the last year has taught him anything, Worthy feels it’s best to just follow where the path leads him in 2021 rather than try to force things to happen. “In Covid times you’ve just got to go with the punches,” said Worthy. “You can’t spend too much time planning things out. It sucks that my career started then Covid kicked in, so I’m just rolling with the punches.”

  • Atlanta Hawks reportedly have interest in Marcus Smart: Charania

    The Flower Mound native has emerged as a rumored player of interest for Atlanta.

  • Xenophobic comment directed at Illinois' Kofi Cockburn after loss in men's NCAA tournament

    Another Big Ten men's basketball player -- Illinois' Kofi Cockburn -- shared racist social media comments directed at him after Loyola Chicago loss.