Detroit Lions' Matthew Stafford played through hand injuries before and it has not been pretty

Matthew Stafford left little doubt he will play Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, but the bigger question is how effective will the Detroit Lions quarterback be?

NFL Network reported Tuesday that Stafford suffered a partially torn ligament in his throwing hand in last week's win over Washington.

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford gets rid of the ball during the first half of the Lions' 30-27 win on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Ford Field.

Stafford suffered the injury in the first quarter and remained in the game. He completed 24 of 33 passes for 276 yards and three touchdowns, and led the Lions on the winning field goal drive in the final 16 seconds.

Stafford said in his regular appearance Monday on WJBK-Fox 2 that X-rays on his hand were negative but he would undergo further testing throughout the week.

At the time, he seemed confident about his playing status this weekend.

“I did get some X-rays after the game. They were negative, no fractures or breaks in there," Stafford said. "A couple, I’m sure, tests throughout the week, but I’m going to do everything I can to be out there. You know I’m going to do what I can, so I like my chances."

Matthew Stafford (9) of the Detroit Lions is pressured by D.J. Wonnum (98) of the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis.

During his 12-year career, Stafford has played through a number of injuries to his throwing hand, the most serious of which was a sprained right middle finger late in the 2016 season.

In 19 quarters with the injury, Stafford threw five interceptions, most of them while wearing a finger-less glove to help grip the football. The Lions beat the Chicago Bears in the game that Stafford was injured, then lost their final four games.

In 2011 Stafford played through a broken right index finger. He suffered the injury in an October win over the Denver Broncos, then after a bye week returned to throw nine interceptions in three games.

The Lions, who went 1-2 in those games. play two games in the next nine days, at Carolina on Sunday and home against the Texans on Thanksgiving.

"I think he probably doesn’t get enough credit for his toughness," offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell said. "I don’t think you always know the pains that he goes through, or a lot of these other guys. Don’t want to diminish that. But he’s played through a lot, he’s toughed out a lot."

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Report: Lions' Matthew Stafford has partially torn ligament in hand