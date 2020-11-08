Detroit Lions' Matthew Stafford being evaluated for concussion after leaving game vs. Minnesota Vikings

Detroit Lions' starting quarterback Matthew Stafford left Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings with an apparent injury.

The NFL reports that Stafford is being evaluated for a concussion. Stafford walked off the field after being early in the fourth quarter with the Lions down, 27-13.

Chase Daniel took over for Stafford at quarterback.

Follow the Free Press on Facebook and Twitter for more news. Tyler Davis can be contacted at tjdavis@freepress.com or on Twitter @TDavisFreep.

Your subscription makes work like this possible. Get exclusive subscriber content and more here.

[ The Free Press has started a new digital subscription model. Here's how you can gain access to our most exclusive content. ]

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Matthew Stafford leaves Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings game