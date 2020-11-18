Detroit Lions' Matthew Stafford on how his hand injury is feeling ahead of Panthers game
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford talks Nov. 18, 2020, about his injured hand. The veteran is hopeful he can play vs. the Carolina Panthers.
Daniil Medvedev is enjoying the ATP Finals a lot better in his second appearance. Medvedev secured a spot in the semifinals of the season-ending tournament by dominating five-time champion Novak Djokovic 6-3, 6-3 Wednesday for his second straight win of the group stage. Medvedev, who lost all three of his group matches last year on his tournament debut, has now beaten Djokovic in three of their last four meetings.