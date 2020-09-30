Detroit Lions Matt Prater named NFC Special Teams Player of Week 3

Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater was successful on all four of his field-goal attempts in Week 3, connecting from 37, 24, 35, and 39-yards. He scored the last six points of the game from either team, tieing the game up with just over six minutes remaining and then connecting on the game-winning field goal as time expired.

For his clutch efforts, Prater has been named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

This is the 11th time in Prater’s career that he has been named the Special Teams Player of the Week — including his sixth time since rejoining the Lions.

Your NFC Special Teams Player of the Week @MattPrater_5‼️ pic.twitter.com/fOoZbiP9Qc — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 30, 2020





Additionally, Prater earned our top post-game award as Lions Wire’s No. 1 Star of the Game and was also recognized in our By The Numbers evaluation of last weekend’s game, as this is the 15th time Prater has kicked a game-winning field goal.

Prater wasn’t the Lions only special teams player who deserves recognition, as punter/holder Jack Fox has been dynamic every time he steps on the field.

Currently, Fox leads the NFL in Average Punting Yards per Attempt (53.1-yards), Net Punting yards (51.1-yards), hang time (4.78 seconds), and has PFF’s highest score for a punter with an elite 92.8 grade.