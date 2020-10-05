Detroit Lions' Matt Patricia offers puzzling explanation for 'a lot of work to do' comment

Matt Patricia took a thinly veiled shot at the 9-7 team he inherited when he tried to defend his performance as Detroit Lions coach after Sunday's loss to the New Orleans Saints by saying, "Certainly, I think when I came to Detroit there was a lot of work to do."

Asked to clarify those comments Monday, Patricia, who's gone 10-25-1 with the Lions, insisted he simply was using a phrase common to him.

"I probably say we got a lot of work to do, I probably said every day, right?" Patricia said. "I’m pretty sure that’s kind of my just, my general outlook on work. There’s always a lot to do and there’s always a lot to be done."

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) and head coach Matt Patricia watch a score by the New Orleans Saints during the second half Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Ford Field.

Patricia's initial comments came during his postgame video conference Sunday, when a reporter asked why people should continue to have faith in him as head coach.

The Lions are 1-3 this season, have blown double-digit leads in all three of their losses and have lost 12 of their past 13 games dating back to last year.

"I mean, obviously, that’s a hard question," Patricia said. "Obviously, we just lost to the Saints. Let’s just give them credit for this game. They played extremely well and I know we’ve got a lot of work to do. Certainly, I think when I came to Detroit there was a lot of work to do, and that’s what we’re trying to do."

Those comments drew the ire of former Lions quarterback Dan Orlovsky, who played three seasons for Patricia's predecessor, Jim Caldwell, and now works as an analyst at ESPN.

Orlovsky called Patricia's comments "a bunch of trash" during a radio appearance Monday, and former NFL receiver Keyshawn Johnson said they reeked of finger pointing.

"To come in and say you had a lot work to do is completely false," Orlovsky said. "It's a bunch of trash. Because that wasn't the case in Detroit. We were a good football team. Matthew Stafford was playing as good as he has in his career. That was because of Coach Caldwell. And we were an organization that was ascending, we were building."

Detroit Lions owner Martha Firestone Ford talks with head coach Jim Caldwell before the game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017 at Ford Field in Detroit.

Patricia has referenced the magnitude of the rebuild in Detroit several times during his 32 months on the job.

One common storyline he shared with national media to illustrate that point is that the Lions did not have permanent goal posts on their practice field when he arrived. Under Caldwell, the Lions used movable goal posts on wheels.

Caldwell was fired after the 2017 season with a 36-30 record, good for a .545 winning percentage, and two playoff appearances. When he was fired, general manager Bob Quinn said he was looking for a coach who could make the Lions perennial Super Bowl contenders.

"The culture was amazing," Orlovsky said, refuting that a rebuild needed to be done. "The culture was fantastic. So, you had a winning record in three of your four years. The culture was great and your quarterback was playing really good football. So for (Patricia) to say there was a lot of work to be done is a bunch of trash."

