Detroit Lions' Matt Patricia: NFL's coronavirus outbreak reminds us 'COVID is still real'

We knew it wouldn't last all season, and kudos, really, to the NFL for making it this long.

But this week's (hopefully) small-scale COVID-19 outbreak on the Tennessee Titans — and the postponement of their Sunday showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers — is a reminder once again how thin the ice is that we walk on during this pandemic.

The NFL and its teams have mostly done a good job containing the novel coronavirus.

Dozens of players landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list at the start of training camps in July, but cases largely dried up in August and through most of September.

The Detroit Lions have not had a player with a confirmed positive since July 30, and teams and the league have extensive protocols in place to prevent outbreaks.

The Titans, presumably, were following those protocols, including daily testing and temperature taking and persistent mask wearing, when at least nine members of their organization, four players and five staffers, contracted the virus.

The Titans shuttered their facility Tuesday and continued to test all players and coaches, and their opponent last week, the Minnesota Vikings, did the same.

Tennessee's building will remain closed for at least a few more days, and the NFL announced Wednesday that Sunday's Titans-Steelers game would move to Monday or Tuesday at the earliest.

The Vikings have yet to register a positive test, which means their game Sunday against the Houston Texans remains on. That's good news, not just from a competitive balance standpoint, but perhaps when it comes to the spread of the virus, too.

Titans nose tackle Daquan Jones, one of the players placed on the reserve/COVID list, played 45 defensive and six special teams snaps against Minnesota last week, all of them in close proximity to Vikings players. As of now, it does not appear he transmitted the virus to any of his opponents.

Tennessee, which also placed long snapper Beau Brinkley and practice squad tight end Tommy Hudson on reserve/COVID, is not the only team dealing with COVID positives right now.

The Atlanta Falcons placed cornerback A.J. Terrell on the reserve/COVID list last week, and the team informed media members that someone in the press box for last week's loss to the Chicago Bears tested positive, too.

All that has caused the NFL and teams to double down on precautions that have made both game days and practices an experience like no other this year.

The NFL issued a memo Wednesday, shared by Sports Illustrated, threatening to dock teams draft picks and suspend offenders for not following COVID protocols, including wearing a mask on the sideline during games. Already, the league has fined coaches and teams in excess of $1 million for violating those rules.

Lions coach Matt Patricia said Wednesday he had an honest talk with players about the Titans situation, and warned them to remain diligent about the virus.

