Detroit Lions' Marvin Jones out vs. Ravens, Jerry Jacobs (knee) battling knee injury

The Detroit Lions will be without wide receiver Marvin Jones for Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Jones did not travel with the team to Baltimore for personal reasons, the Lions announced Saturday.

The second oldest receiver in the NFL after the Philadelphia Eagles signed Julio Jones this week, Marvin Jones has five catches for 35 yards while playing a bit role for the Lions this season.

The Lions will have their top four receivers on the field Sunday for just the second time this season: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Reynolds, Kalif Raymond and Jameson Williams.

Rookie Antoine Green also has played as a backup this season.

The Lions also added cornerback Jerry Jacobs to the injury report as questionable to play Sunday with a knee injury.

LIONS VS. RAVENS: Dave Birkett's scouting report and prediction

Jacobs has started all six games this season after missing part of last year while recovering from a torn ACL.

The Lions have battled injuries in their secondary this season. Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley suffered a season-ending knee injury in his first game, safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson has playedin only two games because of a torn pectoral muscle and slot cornerback Brian Branch is expected to return Sunday after a two-game absence due to a sprained ankle.

Contact Dave Birkett at dbirkett@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @davebirkett.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions' Marvin Jones out vs. Ravens for personal reasons