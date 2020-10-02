How Detroit Lions will manage CB reps with Desmond Trufant returning

Long a weak link of the defense, the Detroit Lions may soon have tough decisions to make in their secondary.

Desmond Trufant is expected back from a hamstring injury Sunday, and should regain his starting job at left cornerback against a New Orleans Saints team he knows as well as anyone on the Lions roster.

Amani Oruwariye has been the Lions' best cornerback through three games, limiting opposing quarterbacks to a 77.4 passer rating on balls thrown his way.

Rookie No. 3 overall pick Jeff Okudah is the future of the defensive backfield, and Lions coaches seem comfortable riding out some bumpy moments in the present.

And Justin Coleman, once the highest-paid slot cornerback in the NFL, is ticketed for a post-bye return from the hamstring injury he suffered in a Week 1 loss to the Chicago Bears.

Between Trufant, Oruwariye, Okudah and Coleman, the Lions finally have depth at the cornerback position, though with only three corners typically on the field at a time, one will be odd man out soon.

"I think the good thing for us as far as the secondary’s concerned, we play a lot of DBs," Lions coach Matt Patricia said. "Again, remember, the No. 1 package on most NFL teams right now is sub, which is three corners. All of those guys are out there playing and we’re going to have to use all that stuff and go forward. We just take it day by day, we put the competition out there."

Trufant, Oruwariye and Okudah, along with fill-in slot cornerback Darryl Roberts, should be on the field Sunday, which should provide insight into the Lions' playing rotation when Coleman returns.

None of Trufant, Oruwariye or Okudah has extensive experience in the slot, though Oruwariye's knowledge of the defense makes him a candidate to play inside at times against the Saints (1-2).

"Sometimes the slot position’s a little bit more complicated week in, week out, sometimes it’s not," Patricia said. "Sometimes it’s pretty basic. Sometimes it’s matchup based. Sometimes it depends who’s in there, too. We keep that all moving, keep it fluid from that standpoint and just let those guys go compete."

Trufant has played left cornerback for most his career and spent all of training camp and Week 1 at the position before he got hurt.

He said Friday his leg feels "good," and is looking forward to playing a Saints team that he faced twice a year in his first seven NFL seasons with the Atlanta Falcons.

"We’ve had some battles and they’ve had pretty much the same coaching staff the whole time as well, same scheme," Trufant said. "It’s definitely good just to have that knowledge. I’m able to anticipate plays and share that with my teammates, as well, too, so they can anticipate. I know they’re probably going to have some different things, but we’re going to be ready to go."

