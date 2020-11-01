Detroit Lions LT Taylor Decker active, Desmond Trufant out vs. Indianapolis Colts

Matthew Stafford will have his blindside protector for today's game against the Indianapolis Colts, arguably the best defense the Detroit Lions will face this season.

Left tackle Taylor Decker is active after missing part of practice Thursday and Friday with a shoulder injury.

Decker came out on the field to stretch about 90 minutes before kickoff, just before inactives were announced. He's been one of the Lions' best linemen this year, and has yet to allow a sack in six games.

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker holds the line against Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson during the first quarter at TIAA Bank Field, Oct. 18, 2020. More

Decker was listed as a non-participant in practice Friday, when he worked sparingly with the first-team offensive line during the open portion of practice.

Tyrell Crosby, who has started every game this season at right tackle, took left tackle reps in practice, with right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai playing right tackle.

Cornerback Desmond Trufant will miss his third straight game for the Lions with a hamstring injury, but the other players listed as questionable for today's game - cornerback Darryl Roberts (groin/hip) and linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (personal) are active.

DETROIT VOTES: How OL Oday Aboushi sparked Lions' voting initiative

Justin Coleman is expected to replace Roberts at the nickel cornerback position in his return from injured reserve.

Quarterback David Blough, guard Logan Stenberg, wide receiver Quintez Cephus and cornerback Mike Ford also are inactive for the Lions (3-3).

Contact Dave Birkett at dbirkett@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @davebirkett.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions LT Taylor Decker active, Desmond Trufant out vs. Colts