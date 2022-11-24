Detroit Lions lose on late field goal, 28-25 to Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving Day

Tyler Bass’ 45-yard field goal with two seconds lifted the Buffalo Bills to a 28-25 win over the Detroit Lions, ending the home team’s three-game winning streak in the annual Thanksgiving Day game at Ford Field.

Josh Allen was 24-for-42 for 253 yards, two touchdowns and an interceptions. He also rushed for 78 yards.

Jared Goff was 23-for-37 for 240 yards and two touchdowns for the Lions (4-7). Amon-Ra St. Brown had nine catches for 122 yards and a touchdown.

With 22 seconds left, Lions kicker Michael Badgley made a 51-yard field goal to tie the game at 25.

But on the ensuing possession, Allen’s first-down pass to Stefon Diggs over the middle for 36 yards put Buffalo in field goal range with 16 seconds left. Then after a couple of Allen runs, Bass was set up for a 45-yard field goal with 5 seconds left.

The Lions took the lead early in the fourth quarter on a 1-yard TD pass to DJ Chark. D’Andre Swift scored on a run play for the two-point conversion, giving the Lions a 22-19 lead with 13:47 to go.

But the Bills (8-3) retook the lead on a 14-play, 90-yard drive that ended with a 6-yard TD pass to Diggs. But Bass missed the extra point to make it 25-22.

The Lions seemed to halt some momentum in the third quarter when Alex Anzalone intercepted a pass with the Bills in the red zone. But three plays later, Ed Oliver sacked Goff in the end zone for a safety and a five-point lead.

