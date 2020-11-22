Detroit Lions lose to ex-XFL star QB in his first start, but this shouldn't surprise you

Well, just when you think things can't get any lower for the Detroit Lions.

They follow up last week's near come-from-ahead loss with an absolute stinker in Charlotte.

For the first time since Matthew Stafford's rookie season, the Lions were shutout, losing to the Panthers, 17-0.

And not just the Panthers. But the Christian McCaffrey-less Panthers. The Teddy Bridgewater-less Panthers. The Panthers, who started P.J. Walker at quarterback, who a few months ago was zeroing in on the MVP ... of the XFL.

At least the Lions didn't blow a double-digit lead this time, right?

This loss can be summed up by one play. The Lions seemed to find a spark on offense in the second half with a trick play and a deep pass to Marvin Jones for a touchdown.

There was just one problem. Jones lined up illegally before the play. The officials caught him, and the TD was nullified.

The Lions ran an amazing trick play....and it got called back for illegal formation 😂 pic.twitter.com/cfTBdE6C1E — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) November 22, 2020

And, when the Lions lose, the jokes pour in on social media. Here's a sampling:

The Lions defense seems like a fair transition from the XFL to the NFL for PJ Walker pic.twitter.com/GzHjFZB92c — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 22, 2020

Two observations from Lions-Panthers:

P.J. Walker belongs in the NFL.

Matt Patricia belongs in the XFL. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) November 22, 2020

The day has once again come... @Lions please treat us as fans. You know what to do! pic.twitter.com/5igixEhWQS — Gernaat (@agernaat1) November 22, 2020

You haven't been watching the Lions long enough if you didn't see this performance from a backup QB coming from a mile away. — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) November 22, 2020

The 2020 Detroit Lions pic.twitter.com/Ru5iRNbtNn — Detroit Lions Memes (@LionsMemes) November 22, 2020

NFL Network's Kyle Brandt expressed his disappointment, but for another reason:

4-5 Lions losing 14-0 to Panthers team that hasn’t won in 6 weeks.



Cmon. All I ask is a .500 Lions team to watch on Thanksgiving. Is that not reasonable? What the hell man. pic.twitter.com/CZZxMDlskp — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) November 22, 2020

I’m very disappointed in two things the last few years:



—The #Lions



—Me repeatedly thinking the #Lions are about to turn the corner pic.twitter.com/fTSYQwrZEZ — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 22, 2020

More frustration:

Watching a dead Lions team on Thanksgiving... A tradition unlike any other — Evan Fox (@evanfoxy) November 22, 2020

This has to be one of the top 5 worst @Lions losses that I can remember. And that’s saying a lot — QuaranSteve (@WildWildSteve) November 22, 2020

Patricia has to go.



Bevell looked so good last year, this year... well... run, run incomplete pass, punt. Exciting.



What does Undlin even do in this organisation?



I have no words.#OnePride #NFL @Lions — MiscreantJoker (@DefiantDavey) November 22, 2020

The question of just how bad would the Lions have to play to cause a regime change is being tested today. — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) November 22, 2020

