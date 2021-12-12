Detroit Lions lose CB Jerry Jacobs to potentially serious left knee injury

DENVER — The Detroit Lions' paper-thin secondary took another hit Sunday, one that could impact their plans for 2022.

Starting cornerback Jerry Jacobs, the gem of the Lions' undrafted rookie class, suffered a potentially serious left knee injury on the opening drive of Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos and was immediately ruled out for the game.

Jacobs, making his ninth straight start, was injured on the game's fifth play when Lions safety Jalen Elliott rolled into Jacobs' leg while tackling Broncos receiver Tim Patrick.

Lions trainers helped Jacobs off the field.

The Lions (1-10-1) entered Sunday with just two healthy cornerbacks on their 53-man roster, Jacobs and Amani Oruwariye, after placing three corners — Ifeatu Melifonwu, Bobby Price and Mark Gilbert — on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week.

Practice squad call-up Nickell Robey-Coleman replaced Jacobs at cornerback for the rest of the first half.

Jacobs, who played his final college season at Arkansas, has been one of the Lions' best defensive backs this season. Coaches have praised his ferocious tackling and competitive demeanor in recent weeks, and he seemed to have cemented himself in the Lions' future plans.

Those plans could change — or at least require the Lions to invest in more insurance at the position — depending on the severity of Jacobs' injury.

Jacobs suffered a torn ACL at his first college stop at Arkansas State, and several of the Lions' other young cornerbacks have had their growth stunted by injuries.

Jeff Okudah, the No. 3 pick of the 2020 draft, suffered a season-ending torn Achilles tendon in the opening game. Okudah is expected back for the start of next season, but struggled in nine games as a rookie.

A.J. Parker, another member of the Lions' undrafted rookie class, has not played since mid-November because of an ankle injury, and Melifonwu, a third-round pick in April, missed nine games this season with a quad injury.

