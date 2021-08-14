Detroit Lions lose to Buffalo Bills, 16-15, in Dan Campbell's preseason opener

Dink and dunk and dink some more.

The Detroit Lions sputtered out of the gate in their preseason opener under Dan Campbell on Friday, losing 16-15 to the Buffalo Bills on a 44-yard field goal by Tyler Bass with 15 seconds to play.

Playing without starting running back D’Andre Swift and top pass catcher T.J. Hockenson because of injuries, the Lions’ first-team offense managed 64 net yards and three points on 21 plays over two first-quarter series.

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) runs against Buffalo Bills during the first half of the preseason game at Ford Field in Detroit on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021.

FIRST-HALF OBSERVATIONS: Lions rookie Penei Sewell gives up sack on opening series

Jared Goff, making his preseason debut after being acquired in a January trade with the Los Angeles Rams, completed 7 of 9 passes but threw for only 56 yards. As has been the case throughout training camp, he targeted players at or near the line of scrimmage with many of his passes.

The Lions went three-and-out on their opening drive, when Goff’s first pass was deflected by backup linebacker Tyler Matakevich. Two plays later, rookie first-round pick Penei Sewell allowed a drive-stalling sack. On their second possession, the Lions marched 75 yards on 18 plays in a drive sustained by a third-down defensive holding penalty, only to settle for a field goal.

Rookie receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown had two catches for 12 yards on the drive, and a 13-yard catch-and-run called back on a holding penalty on center Frank Ragnow.

The Bills, coming off a 13-3 season, rested most of their starters, including quarterback Josh Allen, receiver Stefon Diggs and top defensive players Tre’Davious White and Jerry Hughes.

FOR BLAIN: Lions punter Jack Fox honors fallen friend's legacy through football

Goff gave way to backup quarterback Tim Boyle in the second and third quarters before third-string quarterback David Blough nearly rallied the Lions to victory.

Blough led two fourth-quarter scoring drives to give the Lions a brief 15-13 lead.

Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) tries to stop Buffalo Bills running back Matt Breida (22) during the first half of the preseason game at Ford Field in Detroit on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021.

Craig Reynolds, who signed Thursday, scored on a 24-yard run with 7:36 to play. The Lions went for two, but Blough’s pass to Sage Surratt fell incomplete.

Story continues

Blough then drove the Lions to a go-ahead field goal with 1:38 to play before Jake Fromm guided Buffalo to victory.

Fromm hit Marquez Stevenson for a 42-yard gain on fourth-and-10 to put the Bills on the fringe of field goal range

Blough finished 5 of 6 passing for 76 yards, and Boyle, playing behind a leaky second-string offensive line, was 8 of 15 passing for 38 yards.

Randy Bullock made all three of his field goal attempts for the Lions, and defensive lineman Kevin Strong had six tackles and a forced fumble in his bid to win a roster spot.

Contact Dave Birkett at dbirkett@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @davebirkett.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions fall to Buffalo Bills in preseason opener, 16-15