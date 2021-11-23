Detroit Lions 'leaning towards' starting Jared Goff against Chicago Bears

Lions are 'leaning towards' starting Jared Goff against Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell said that quarterback Jared Goff is doing better and the team is "leaning towards" starting him in the Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Chicago Bears.

Goff missed the Week 11 game against the Cleveland Browns after suffering an oblique injury in the Week 10 tie against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Lions starter was attempting a pass in the first quarter against the Steelers when the injury occurred.

In his first season as the quarterback for the Lions, the No. 1 pick from the 2016 NFL Draft has completed 66.1% of his passes in nine games while totaling 2,109 yards, eight touchdowns and six interceptions.

With Goff out this past Sunday, Tim Boyle made his first NFL start in the Lions' 13-10 loss to the Browns. He finished the game 15-for-23 for 77 yards and two interceptions.

While Detroit is getting its starter back, Chicago is likely going to be without Justin Fields on Thursday as he deals with an injury to his ribs. Andy Dalton will be the starting QB for the holiday matchup.

The Bears enter the Thanksgiving game with a 3-7 record, while the Lions are still looking for their first win, sitting at 0-9-1. Kickoff on Thanksgiving is set for 11:30 p.m. CT at Ford Field in Detroit with the game airing on FOX.

