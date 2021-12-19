Detroit Lions get LBs Jalen Reeves-Maybin back in lineup; OG Jonah Jackson out

Jonah Jackson, the only Detroit Lions player to play every offensive snap this season, will miss today's game against the Arizona Cardinals because of a back injury.

Jackson did not practice all week but was listed as questionable on the Lions injury report. He has keyed a Lions running game that ranks seventh in the NFL at 4.6 yards per carry.

Undrafted rookie Tommy Kraemer will start at left guard in Jackson's place.

Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson carries the ball as guard Jonah Jackson, left, blocks against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Heinz Field, Nov. 14, 2021.

The Lions also are without their top two running backs — D'Andre Swift is out for the third straight game with a shoulder injury, and Jamaal Williams is on the reserve/COVID-19 list — but will have two key members of their defense back.

Linebackers Alex Anzalone and Jalen Reeves-Maybin, who were questionable with ankle and shoulder injuries, respectively, are active for the Lions (1-11-1).

The Cardinals (10-3) have the NFL's fourth-highest scoring offense at 28.2 points per game.

Safety Tracy Walker is inactive for the Lions because of an illness one day after coming off the reserve/COVID list, as are Julian Okwara (ankle), Will Holden (personal), David Blough and Trinity Benson.

Running back James Conner, who was questionable to play with an ankle injury, is active for Arizona. Conner is second in the NFL with 14 rushing touchdowns.

