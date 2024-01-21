Detroit Lions sack master James Houston inactive for NFL playoff game vs. Tampa Bay Bucs

James Houston is ready to help the Detroit Lions, but the Lions don't think Houston is quite ready to help them yet.

Houston, who was activated from injured reserve Thursday, is one of seven Lions inactives for today's divisional playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The second-year pass rusher had eight sacks in seven games last season as a rookie, but has not played since a Week 2 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, when he suffered a fractured ankle. Lions coach Dan Campbell indicated Friday that Houston might not play against the Bucs.

Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston tackles Seattle Seahawks tight end Noah Fant after a catch during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023.

"We still got to gauge if we feel like he will be ready," Campbell said. "And I know this, he’s better. He’s a lot better this week than he was last week, and that’s the progression of it, right, is every week he should start to get his legs back under him, feel good about it and we got to decide if we really believe that if he goes, are we going to get the production relative to who we’re sitting, for the rest of the team?"

Romeo Okwara will serve as the Lions' No. 3 edge rusher today behind Aidan Hutchinson (11.5 sacks) and Josh Paschal. Hutchinson has seven sacks in the past three games, and no other Lion had more than five sacks this season.

Okwara has two sacks since the start of December.

Defensive end Charles Harris, return man Kalif Raymond (knee), safety Tracy Walker, cornerback Steven Gilmore, defensive tackle Brodric Martin and quarterback Hendon Hooker also are inactive for the Lions. Hooker is the team's emergency third quarterback.

John Wolford, Jared Goff's former backup with the Los Angeles Rams, is the third quarterback for the Buccaneers.

