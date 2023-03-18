Detroit Lions keep special teams standout C.J. Moore around on 2-year deal

The Detroit Lions had one of the best special teams units in the NFL last season and are keeping one of their core coverage players around for 2023.

The Lions agreed to a two-year, $4.5 million contract Saturday with safety C.J. Moore, NFL Network reported. The deal includes $3 million fully guaranteed, with another $1.25 million available in incentives.

Moore has been a fixture in the Lions kicking game since he entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Ole Miss in 2019.

Lions safety C.J. Moore runs back a fake punt against the Vikings during the second half of the Lions' 34-23 win over the Vikings on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at Ford Field.

Last year, he finished fourth on the team in special teams tackles (seven) and fifth in snaps despite playing in only 11 games. The Lions cut Moore with an injury settlement at the end of training camp, and re-signed him off the Houston Texans practice squad in October.

Moore played a key role as Jack Fox's personal protector on the punt team and converted two fake punts last season with runs of 13 and 42 yards.

Moore, who reportedly visited the New England Patriots in free agency, is the second special teams standout to re-sign with the Lions in recent days. On Friday, the Lions brought back kicker Michael Badgley on a one-year deal.

The Lions have two core special teams players from last season among their remaining free agents: Linebackers Josh Woods and cornerback Bobby Price. They lost linebacker Chris Board, who signed with New England.

Receiver DJ Chark and cornerback Mike Hughes also remain unsigned, though some across the league believe Chark will return to the Lions after finding a tepid receiver market in free agency.

