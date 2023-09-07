Detroit Lions-Kansas City Chiefs inactives: Pro Bowl TE Travis Kelce officially out

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Isaiah Buggs isn't the only veteran defensive lineman the Detroit Lions will hold out of tonight's season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Romeo Okwara, the only Lions player with a 10-sack season in his career, is one of three defensive linemen among the Lions' five inactive players.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young is sacked by Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (41) as defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) helps defend in the first quarter of a preseason game at Bank of America Stadium, Aug. 25, 2023.

Okwara played as the Lions' No. 6 edge rusher throughout training camp, so his deactivation does not come as a surprise. He led the Lions with 10 sacks in 2020, but tore his Achilles tendon early in 2021 and played in just five games last season.

The Lions have 11 edge and interior pass rushers on their 53-man roster, and have eight active against the Chiefs: Aidan Hutchinson, Charles Harris, John Cominsky, Josh Paschal, James Houston, Alim McNeill, Benito Jones and Levi Onwuzurike.

Buggs, who started most of last season at nose tackle, said this week he got benched. Rookie third-round pick Brodric Martin also is inactive.

The Lions ruled out cornerback Emmanuel Moseley on Wednesday as he continues to recover from offseason knee surgery, and de-activated rookie cornerback Steven Gilmore on Thursday.

The Chiefs, the reigning Super Bowl champions, are without two of their three best players as All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones is away from the team in a contract dispute and All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce hyperextended his knee in practice Tuesday.

Kelce, who has seven straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons and led the Chiefs in every major receiving category last year, will miss his first game because of injury since 2014.

The Chiefs elevated tight end Matt Bushman from their practice squad to their gameday roster earlier Thursday. Either Noah Gray or Blake Bell will start at tight end for Kansas City.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Romeo Okwara inactive for Detroit Lions' opener vs. Kansas City Chiefs