Detroit Lions K Riley Patterson named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

For the second time this month, the Detroit Lions have one of the NFC's Players of the Week.

Lions kicker Riley Patterson was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week after making three field goals and three extra points in last week's upset of the Arizona Cardinals.

Patterson is the first Lions rookie kicker to score 12 points in a game since Jason Hanson in 1992.

Lions kicker Riley Patterson celebrates after the 29-27 win over the Vikings on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Ford Field.

Signed off the New England Patriots practice squad last month, Patterson has brought stability to a Lions' kicking game that has cycled through seven kickers this season.

Randy Bullock, Matthew Wright and Zane Gonzalez competed for the kicking job in training camp, and the Lions claimed Austin Seibert off waivers from the Cleveland Browns before Week 1.

Ryan Santoso played as an injury fill-in for Austin Seibert against the Pittsburgh Steelers, when he missed an extra point and the potential game-winning field goal in a 16-16 tie. And the Lions signed Aldrick Rosas to their practice squad the same day they added Patterson to their 53-man roster.

Patterson is a perfect 7 for 7 on field goals and 8 for 8 on extra points this season, with a long of 49 yards. He is the first Lions rookie to make his first seven field goal attempts since Eddie Murray in 1980, and the first Lion to win Special Teams Player of the Week honors since Matt Prater last season.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week after the Lions' first win of the season against the Minnesota Vikings. He threw 296 yards and three touchdowns in the victory, and led the Lions on a 14-play, 80-yard touchdown drive to end the game.

The Lions released former Michigan State cornerback Shakur Brown from practice squad.

