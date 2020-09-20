Detroit Lions' Jeff Okudah had a bad debut in Green Bay. His teammates had a bad day

Even before the Detroit Lions took the field on Sunday in Green Bay, Fox NFL analyst Terry Bradshaw had some sharp criticism.

He went on to say: "If you ask me, it's pretty simple. When a coach comes in, he makes a difference. This guy (Matt Patricia) has not made a difference. This quarterback (Matthew Stafford) is being wasted."

Again, that was before the game.

Then, after the Lions took a 14-3 lead in the first half Sunday, the walls came tumbling down again. The Packers scored 31 straight points en route to a 42-21 victory.

One of the standout performance - and not in a good way - was Jeff Okudah. The No. 3 pick in the 2020 draft did not play in the season opener, so it was his first game action. And it came against an elite receiver in Davante Adams, and an all-time great quarterback in Aaron Rodgers.

And it certainly looked like it.

Adams vs Okudah.



Welcome to the league, rook. pic.twitter.com/bF65eOV6Fa



— Nathan Marzion (@nathanmarzion) September 20, 2020

Okudah out there getting BAPTIZED 😂😂😂 — PrideTimeB 🇺🇸 (@DreamBigB21) September 20, 2020

Matt Patricia: “@bigplay24slay is not an elite corner in this league.”



*drafts Jeff Okudah third overall* pic.twitter.com/SaXZDyPFn5



— Andre Jackson (@Drecold03) September 20, 2020

And the lions had to draft okudah hand trade Darius slay? Slay would’ve covered Valdez scantling better #DETvsGB #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/P4FJq1vwvk — Smith (@Ghostsquad555) September 20, 2020

welcome to the NFL, jeffrey okudah.



davante adams is unrealpic.twitter.com/wJJ0PGiZRN



— Austin Gayle (@PFF_AustinGayle) September 20, 2020

We asked on Twitter when you think the Lions will be in the same boat as the Tigers, looking for a new leader in the proverbial clubhouse.

And the usually pessimistic sentiment did not disappoint.

I have been team Patricia but after hearing bradshaw this morning, my eyes are opened. He’s gotta go. Now. — nmcgregor (@nmcgregor) September 20, 2020

The players say this team is different and they are right - we are worse than last year — Scott Kapeller (@littlekaps) September 20, 2020

When fans are allowed in the stands owners don’t like it when their teams overtly tank since it hurt ticket sales. However, if no fans allowed the Lions should just play backups go 0-16 and draft Lawrence. — Paul Jackson (@PaulMJackson9) September 20, 2020

Before week 3 but we all know there’s no way that’s going to happen. — Michael Howard (@mgh50) September 20, 2020

Now — Eric Ellison (@EricEllison3) September 20, 2020

Expeditiously! — Donell Brown (@dfizz313) September 20, 2020

