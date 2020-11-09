Detroit Lions' Jarrad Davis returns from COVID list; CB Tony McRae to injured reserve

The Detroit Lions will be without one of their best special teams players for the rest of the season.

The Lions placed cornerback Tony McRae on injured reserve Sunday because of the right knee injury he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

McRae, who shined this season as a gunner, was hurt covering a punt late in Sunday's first half and could be heard screaming as he crumpled to the ground.

He played sparingly on defense this season, filling in at slot cornerback after injuries decimated the Lions' secondary in their season opener, but was a key member of a punt coverage unit that's among the best in the NFL.

Punter Jack Fox has a league-leading 47.7-yard net punting average, and McRae has one tackle and has downed on punt inside the 5-yard line.

Justin Coleman replaced McRae at gunner Sunday, playing opposite Mike Ford.

The Lions also activated linebacker Jarrad Davis off the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday after a six-day stay.

Davis was one of three Lions to go on the list last week, along with Matthew Stafford and practice squad safety Jalen Elliott. Stafford came off Saturday, and played Sunday against the Vikings, while Elliott remains on the list.

