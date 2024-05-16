Detroit Lions' Jared Goff: No-trade clause important in finalizing new megadeal

Jared Goff thought he'd be a Los Angeles Ram for life the last time he signed a contract extension, and 17 months months later — before he played the first year of his new deal — he was ushered out of town and scapegoated for all of that organization's fails.

When it came time to negotiate his latest mega extension this offseason, one he officially signed Thursday that made him the highest-paid player in Detroit Lions history, Goff made sure that wouldn't happen again.

Goff said the security of having a full no-trade clause was the most important factor in finalizing his four-year, $212 million contract with the Lions this week.

The deal includes a $73 million signing bonus, the largest in NFL history, and makes Goff the league's second-highest paid player behind Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff speaks at Detroit Lions headquarters and training facility in Allen Park on Thursday, May 16, 2024.

"You can go back and forth on the numbers and what not and that wasn’t really the thing that was ever something I was extremely concerned with," Goff said. "It was the security and the no-trade clause and all that stuff, making sure that all that was in there. Feeling secure and knowing that I can now put that behind me and be excited about what’s to come."

The No. 1 pick of the 2016 draft, Goff led the Rams to the Super Bowl in his third NFL season, signed a four-year, $134 million extension months later, then was broomed out the back door after two straight years of disappointment.

The Lions traded Matthew Stafford to the Rams for Goff and three draft picks in January of 2021, and have built a Super Bowl contender around Goff at quarterback.

Last year, the Lions went 12-5 and reached the NFC championship game for the second time in franchise history, and Goff finished second in the league in passing and had one of the best seasons of his career.

On Thursday, Goff expressed deep gratitude to the Lions organization for believing in him "when they necessarily didn’t have to." He said Lions coach Dan Campbell "has been as instrumental to my career as anybody," and thanked general manager Brad Holmes — the Rams' director of college scouting in 2016 — "for believing in me from the beginning."

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and guard Graham Glasgow (60) walk down the tunnel before the game against Atlanta Falcons at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023.

"It’s been tremendous," Goff said. "I said this a minute ago upstairs, but the reward of the contract and the success we’ve been able to have is awesome, but the journey itself the past three years has been the true success and the true meaning of success, I guess.

"Obviously, the wins and what not and getting the contract are amazing, but being able to go through that together with my teammates and with my family, go through the dark times and grow through those times and learn more about yourself and work on yourself, that’s the win in all this. I’m happy to be able to stand in front of you and be your quarterback for a lot longer, but this city’s meant a lot to me."

After a rocky start — the Lions went 3-13-1 in his first season in Detroit, when many believed he was a bridge quarterback until the team drafted someone better — Goff has been instrumental in the Lions' recent success.

He led the team to a 9-8 record and near-playoff appearance in 2022, then helped them win their first division title in 30 years and come within a whisker of making the Super Bowl last year.

The Lions beat Goff's old team, the Rams, in the first round of the playoffs, when fans turned his name — "Jar-ed Goff" — into a rallying cry they've since chanted at everything from sports venues to supermarkets across the state.

"It’s been wild," Goff said. "I get those clips sent to me quite a bit. It’s very cool. It is, and it’s something that I won’t experience ever again in the fashion that I did last year in the playoffs. So yeah, it’s very cool and something that I’ll cherish forever, but it has been crazy and cool to see."

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff speaks at Detroit Lions headquarters and training facility in Allen Park on Thursday, May 16, 2024.

Before finalizing Goff's extension, the Lions re-signed Amon-Ra St. Brown and Penei Sewell to extensions that totaled $232 million and made them the highest-paid receiver (temporarily) and offensive linemen in the game.

Goff said he's excited to know that the Lions' nucleus will be in place for years to come — St. Brown's deal, like Goff's extension, runs through 2028, while Sewell's deal ties him to the Lions through 2029 — and they're all of the same mind in trying to win a championship.

"This is, it’s a good, I guess, chapter closing of the last three years, if you want to say," Goff said. "But now I’m more driven and I’m more fired up than ever to go even harder and put the pedal to the metal even more and bring a Super Bowl to the city and that’s what’s most important. One day I won’t be the quarterback here and being able to look back on those days that I am that I was with no regrets and knowing I did everything I could to try to make that happen, and obviously that’s a lot of work to do but if we’re able to do that, that would be the ultimate goal."

