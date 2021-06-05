Detroit Lions' Jamaal Williams loves ex-teammate Aaron Rodgers, but 'just stay out a minute'

In four seasons with the Green Bay Packers, Jamaal Williams became close with quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“Shoot, I love 12,” Williams said Thursday, calling Rodgers by his jersey number.

And while the Detroit Lions running back said he wants Rodgers “to do whatever makes him happy” in his current dispute with the Packers, part of him hopes Rodgers does what’s best for the Lions, too.

SHAWN WINDSOR: Jamaal Williams: Look out, football world! We're coming to surprise you

“I just want him just to be happy, live his life and do what he needs to do,” Williams said. “But for the Lions, for my team and everything, uh, yeah, go ahead and just stay out for a minute. Let us go ahead and get loose. I mean, you know, we’ll go against him, too, but make it easier for us.“

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams goes through drills during OTA practice Thursday, June 3, 2021, at the Allen Park practice facility.

Rodgers has not taken part in Green Bay’s formal offseason program this spring amid reports he wants to be traded from the team that drafted him in 2005.

Rodgers is the reigning NFL MVP, but his relationship with the Packers seemed to fracture last year when Green Bay traded up to draft quarterback Jordan Love in the first round.

MORE PACKERS NEWS: QB Jordan Love picking up offense by doing exactly what Aaron Rodgers did

The Packers have gone 13-3 each of the past two seasons to win back to back NFC North titles. Last year, they lost to the eventual Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC championship game, when they attempted a 26-yard field goal on fourth-and-goal from the 8 while trailing by eight points rather than leave the ball in Rogers hands.

If Rodgers, who is under contract through the 2023 season, returns to Green Bay, the Packers will be the prohibit of favorites to win the NFC North again.

If he retires or is traded, the division would be significantly weakened.

[ After a trying 2020, Tracy Walker is primed for breakout season this fall ]

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers throws during the first half against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Detroit.

The Lions finished in last place in the North with a 5-11 record last season, two games behind the third-place Minnesota Vikings (7-9) and three behind the Chicago Bears (8-8).

Story continues

Williams declined to offer a prediction on how Rodgers’ future plays out, saying he’s more concerned with his new team the Lions.

“But I wish him the best,” Williams said. “That’s my boy and I just want him to do whatever makes him happy.”

Contact Dave Birkett at dbirkett@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @davebirkett.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions RB loves Aaron Rodgers, wouldn't mind him sitting out