Detroit Lions' Jamaal Williams loves ex-teammate Aaron Rodgers, but 'just stay out a minute'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

In four seasons with the Green Bay Packers, Jamaal Williams became close with quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“Shoot, I love 12,” Williams said Thursday, calling Rodgers by his jersey number.

And while the Detroit Lions running back said he wants Rodgers “to do whatever makes him happy” in his current dispute with the Packers, part of him hopes Rodgers does what’s best for the Lions, too.

SHAWN WINDSOR: Jamaal Williams: Look out, football world! We're coming to surprise you

“I just want him just to be happy, live his life and do what he needs to do,” Williams said. “But for the Lions, for my team and everything, uh, yeah, go ahead and just stay out for a minute. Let us go ahead and get loose. I mean, you know, we’ll go against him, too, but make it easier for us.“

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams goes through drills during OTA practice Thursday, June 3, 2021, at the Allen Park practice facility.
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams goes through drills during OTA practice Thursday, June 3, 2021, at the Allen Park practice facility.

Rodgers has not taken part in Green Bay’s formal offseason program this spring amid reports he wants to be traded from the team that drafted him in 2005.

Rodgers is the reigning NFL MVP, but his relationship with the Packers seemed to fracture last year when Green Bay traded up to draft quarterback Jordan Love in the first round.

MORE PACKERS NEWS: QB Jordan Love picking up offense by doing exactly what Aaron Rodgers did

The Packers have gone 13-3 each of the past two seasons to win back to back NFC North titles. Last year, they lost to the eventual Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC championship game, when they attempted a 26-yard field goal on fourth-and-goal from the 8 while trailing by eight points rather than leave the ball in Rogers hands.

If Rodgers, who is under contract through the 2023 season, returns to Green Bay, the Packers will be the prohibit of favorites to win the NFC North again.

If he retires or is traded, the division would be significantly weakened.

[ After a trying 2020, Tracy Walker is primed for breakout season this fall ]

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers throws during the first half against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Detroit.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers throws during the first half against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Detroit.

The Lions finished in last place in the North with a 5-11 record last season, two games behind the third-place Minnesota Vikings (7-9) and three behind the Chicago Bears (8-8).

Williams declined to offer a prediction on how Rodgers’ future plays out, saying he’s more concerned with his new team the Lions.

“But I wish him the best,” Williams said. “That’s my boy and I just want him to do whatever makes him happy.”

Contact Dave Birkett at dbirkett@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @davebirkett.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions RB loves Aaron Rodgers, wouldn't mind him sitting out

Recommended Stories

  • NFL free agent tracker 2021: Keep pace with offseason's major moves

    As NFL free agency rolls on and top players get cut and sign new deals, we're updating this page with all the latest moves.

  • Jordan Love believed he could start prior to Aaron Rodgers offseason drama

    SportsPulse: Prior to this year's Super Bowl, Mackenzie Salmon connected with Jordan Love to ask how his relationship was with Aaron Rodgers and if felt he was ready to be a starting QB in the NFL. Comments that appear to be more pertinent after the drama that's unfolded this offseason.

  • Packers coach doesn't know if Aaron Rodgers will show up for mandatory veteran minicamp next week

    Packers coach Matt LaFleur admitted he doesn't know whether Aaron Rodgers will show up Tuesday for the first day of mandatory veteran minicamp.

  • Taylor Heinicke on gaining weight, altering playing style after new contract

    How the Washington Football Team QB reshaped his body and hopes a new playing style makes him more durable.

  • Report: Cam Newton suffered a “slight bone bruise”

    Patriots quarterback Cam Newton avoided a significant injury during a Friday offseason workout. Newton has no broken bones in his finger. Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Newton suffered a “slight bone bruise” when banging his hand on a helmet at practice. Per the report, it’s not considered major. If, however, it wipes Newton out [more]

  • If You Got This Vaccine, You May Have Low Antibodies Against the India Variant

    The COVID vaccines have proven to be highly protective against the novel coronavirus, but nothing is ever 100 percent foolproof—especially when it comes to the coronavirus, which has evolved and mutated over the course of the past year and a half. Health officials and experts have called out several variants of concern, including a variant that originated in India and is potentially more transmissible and more likely to bypass current vaccines. Now, new research has shown that the India variant

  • Rasheed Wallace wasn't a fan of Flip Saunders with Detroit Pistons: 'We wasted 3 good years'

    The Detroit Pistons' six consecutive trips to the Eastern Conference finals yielding just one league title left things feeling a bit unfulfilled.

  • Top fantasy football offenses to stack in 2021 best ball: Stafford trade to Rams changes the game

    Matt Harmon continues his series in looking at the best offenses to stack in 2021 best ball leagues with a deep dive on the Los Angeles Rams following their big trade for Matthew Stafford.

  • NBA rumors: Daryl Morey's Steph Curry tweet raises eyebrows

    Daryl Morey decided to light conspiracy theories ablaze on Thursday with a tweet about Warriors star Steph Curry. By Adam Hermann

  • Justin Bieber? Again? Same old Juno Award appearances suggest Canada's top music show is facing a large disconnect

    With long-established acts like Justin Bieber due to appear on the Juno Awards stage next month, it's not hard to wonder if the country’s biggest music award establishment is truly in the business of celebrating emerging Canadian talent.

  • Fauci urges China's release of medical records -FT

    Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has called on China to release the medical records of researchers at a virology lab in Wuhan who reportedly fell seriously ill a month before the first COVID-19 cases were reported.That’s according to the Financial Times which quoted Fauci as saying: "I would like to see the medical records of the three people who are reported to have got sick in 2019. Did they really get sick, and if so, what did they get sick with?”Disclosing such details would provide vital clues into whether COVID-19 first emerged as the result of a lab leak… a theory U.S. intelligence agencies are still investigating.Fauci - who has previously said covid is more likely a natural occurrence -(MAY 25: "But we don't know 100% the answer to that")also called on China to release the medical records of six miners who got sick after entering a cave in 2012.The FT report, published Thursday, said Fauci continues to believe the virus was first transmitted to humans through animals, pointing out that even if researchers did have COVID-19, they could have contracted the disease from the wider population.A spokesman for China's foreign ministry declined to comment on whether China would release the records of the nine people.But - he firmly denied that the lab was linked to the outbreak of COVID-19… calling reports of the lab leak a ‘conspiracy theory.’

  • Boxing-'This is not a real fight for me': Mayweather sees little threat in Paul

    Floyd Mayweather's exhibition match against YouTube star-turned-amateur boxer Logan Paul on Sunday could amount to little more than an easy paycheck for the undefeated former world champion, who leveled a withering assessment of his opponent's odds on Thursday. "I'm fighting a YouTuber who thinks he's a real fighter and I'm getting crazy money for it," Mayweather told reporters at Versace Mansion in Miami Beach, adding he had already made $30 million in the leadup to the fight. Mayweather, who was world champion in five weight divisions, last came out of retirement in 2017, when he defeated mixed martial arts competitor Conor McGregor.

  • Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. out of Belmont following scary fall

    Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. is out of the Belmont Stakes after a scary fall while racing but seems to have escaped long-term injury. Ortiz was thrown off a horse during a race Thursday at Belmont Park and then trampled by the horse being ridden by younger brother Jose. Irad Ortiz taken off the track on a stretcher and then to a local hospital before being released.

  • Philippines files criminal complaint against Wirecard's former COO

    Philippine authorities investigating the multi-billion dollar fraud at Germany's Wirecard AG's have filed criminal complaints against the payment firm's former chief operating officer as well as others. Wirecard collapsed last June, owing creditors almost $4 billion, accused by its auditor of a sophisticated global fraud. Philippines Justice Minister Menardo Guevarra said via text message on Saturday complaints filed by the National Bureau of Investigation on May 31 accuse the respondents of violating banking, cybercrime, and e-commerce laws as well as falsifying commercial documents.

  • Detroit Tigers starter Spencer Turnbull leaves game with right forearm tightness

    Upon walking into the dugout after a perfect fourth inning, Detroit Tigers starter Spencer Turnbull met with athletic trainer Doug Teter.

  • U.S announces $266M in new aid for Afghanistan ahead of troop drawdown

    The State Department on Friday announced more than $266 million in new humanitarian aid for Afghanistan.Why it matters: The assistance comes as the U.S. completes the drawdown of military forces. The impending departure has led to fears about the Taliban returning to power.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"This funding will allow our partners to provide lifesaving protection, shelter, livelihoods opportunities, essential health c

  • Angry Roger Federer loses cool with umpire on way to victory over Marin Cilic

    The Swiss was unhappy about being given a warning for spending too long getting his towel between points.

  • Brooks vs Bryson: Koepka ratchets up animosity with DeChambeau by backing fan heckles

    Koepka promised to send a case of beer to any fans who were ejected for taunting DeChambeau in the latest episode of their long-running rift

  • Staples Center ushers mock Kawhi Leonard's Clippers after Game 5 loss

    The ridicule from arena staff came after Leonard airballed a potential game-tying three in the final seconds of Game 5 versus the Mavericks.

  • Nationals vs. Phillies Highlights

    Soto, Scherzer leads Nats to a 2-1 win over Phillies