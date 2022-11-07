Detroit Lions injury updates for Malcolm Rodriguez (elbow), Kerby Joseph (concussion)

The Detroit Lions lost two rookie starters to injury in Sunday's win over the Green Bay Packers and are awaiting word on their status for this week's game against the Chicago Bears.

Lions coach Dan Campbell said linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez was due for further testing on his elbow Monday after finishing the game with a brace on his arm, and safety Kerby Joseph remains in concussion protocol after taking a hit to the helmet from teammate Jeff Okudah.

"We’re early in the process," Campbell said of Joseph. "We’re certainly hopeful. I feel like he falls in the same category of Saint (Amon-Ra St. Brown) and Brock Wright have over the last two weeks."

Joseph, who had 10 tackles, three pass deflections and the first two interceptions of his career against the Packers, was injured in the fourth quarter while making a tackle on tight end Robert Tonyan.

He left the field under his own power, but went immediately to the locker room, where he was jovial and talking with teammates after the game.

The Lions lost St. Brown and Wright to potential brain injuries in games against the Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins the past two weeks. Both players were removed after hits to the head and placed in concussion protocol, but both passed concussion testing that day and played the next week.

Rodriguez played a season-low 19 snaps Sunday after injuring his arm on Green Bay's first offensive possession. He returned to the field, but played sparingly as the third linebacker, behind Alex Anzalone and Derrick Barnes, and wore a brace on his right elbow.

"We’re finding (out how significant the injury is) right now," Campbell said. "He was able to go back in, do a little bit but I know he irritated it. We’ll see where he feels over the next few days."

Campbell said running back D'Andre Swift did not suffer any setbacks Sunday while playing through shoulder and ankle injuries that have limited him most of the season. Swift played 10 snaps, fewer than Jamaal Williams (38) and Justin Jackson (13), and had five touches for 50 yards froms crimmage.

"We’re hopeful that what we gave him this week we didn’t feel like it was too much," Campbell said. "We feel like there certainly wasn’t a setback and we gave him enough plays to where we feel like he could handle it and yet we could use the things that he does well and so we’re hopeful we can get a little bit more this week."

Swift sprained his ankle in the first quarter of a Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and injured his shoulder two weeks later in a loss to the Minnesota Vikings. He missed three games around the bye, and has played as complimentary piece to Williams since his return.

Williams leads the Lions with 126 carries, 545 yards and eight touchdowns, and is on pace for the first 1,000-yard season of his career.

"I love dependability," Campbell said. "I love to know what a player brings to the table. He is one of our most consistent players week in and week out. Like, you know exactly what you’re going to get out of him. You know exactly what he’s going to do for you."

