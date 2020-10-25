Detroit Lions inactives: WR Quintez Cephus and the case of the disappearing snaps

ATLANTA — Quintez Cephus led the Detroit Lions with 10 targets in their Week 1 loss to the Chicago Bears, but the rookie wide receiver is inactive Sunday for the second straight week.

Cephus, a fifth-round pick out of Wisconsin, played significant minutes in the Lions' first two games with Kenny Golladay out with a hamstring injury. Since Golladay's return, he's played just 16 snaps and been inactive for two games.

Detroit Lions receiver Quintez Cephus (87) celebrates a first down against the Chicago Bears during the second half at Ford Field, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. More

Golladay leads the Lions with 224 yards receiving on 14 catches, despite playing in just three games. Cephus, from Macon, Georgia, has six catches for 97 yards this season.

Along with Cephus, cornerback Desmond Trufant (hamstring), safety Miles Killebrew (personal), running back Bo Scarbrough, guard Logan Stenberg and quarterback David Blough are inactive for the Lions (2-3).

Cornerback Mike Ford, who was activated off injured reserve on Saturday, will play for the Lions, who are without Trufant for the second straight game and fourth time this season.

Contact Dave Birkett at dbirkett@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @davebirkett.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions WR Quintez Cephus inactive vs. Atlanta Falcons