Detroit Lions inactives vs. Ravens: Jerry Jacobs out after testing knee in pregame warmups

BALTIMORE — The Detroit Lions' already thin secondary is down another starter.

Cornerback Jerry Jacobs is inactive for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens after being added to the injury report Saturday with a knee injury.

Jacobs went through a pre-game workout before the Lions ruled him out.

The Lions (5-1) already are down two key players in their secondary, perhaps for the season. Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley tore his ACL on his second snap of the season, and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson suffered a torn pectoral muscle in the Lions' Week 2 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Jacobs leads the Lions with three interceptions and has started all six games this season. With Jacobs out, Will Harris could start opposite Cam Sutton at outside cornerback and Khalil Dorsey and Steven Gilmore are the top backups.

Along with Jacobs, guard Jonah Jackson (ankle), running back David Montgomery (ribs), receiver Marvin Jones, outside linebacker Charles Harris and defensive linemen Brodric Martin and Levi Onwuzurike are inactive.

Harris has started three games this season and has 1.5 sacks, but has seen his snap count decline for three straight weeks with Julian Okwara and Jack Campbell playing more outside linebacker.

Jones did not travel with the Lions to Baltimore for personal reasons.

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs is back in the lineup for the Lions after missing two games with a hamstring injury, and backup Craig Reynolds is active after missing practice time this week with toe and hamstring injuries.

