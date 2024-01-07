Detroit Lions inactives: John Cominsky heads to bench with Alim McNeill back vs. Vikings

Alim McNeill's return means more shuffling for the Detroit Lions defensive line.

McNeill and practice squad defensive tackle Tyson Alualu are active for the Lions' season finale today against the Minnesota Vikings, while John Cominsky and Charles Harris are among the team's healthy scratches.

McNeill missed the past four games with a sprained MCL.

Lions defensive end John Cominsky reacts after a sack during the second quarter on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Chicago.

The Lions waived defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs this week to open roster space for McNeill, and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn said Thursday he was anxious to see McNeill and Alualu play together for the first time against the Vikings.

Alualu played the most snaps of any defensive tackle in his Lions debut last week.

Cominsky has been a key rotational player on the Lions' defensive front the past two seasons, often teaming with Aidan Hutchinson on stunts and other pass rush games. He has 36 tackles and two sacks while starting 11 games this season.

Harris has played in 13 games for the Lions this season but has not made a tackle since the Lions' Week 11 win over the Chicago Bears.

Cornerback Steven Gilmore, defensive tackle Brodric Martin, receiver Jameson Williams (ankle), tight end Brock Wright (hip) and quarterback Hendon Hooker also are inactive for the Lions. Hooker will serve as the team's emergency third quarterback.

