Detroit Lions take Ifeatu Melifonwu, athletic Syrcause CB, in Round 3 of 2021 NFL draft

The Detroit Lions finally didn't take a lineman in the 2021 NFL draft. Rejoice!

With their fourth pick in this draft, the Lions took athletic Syracuse cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu at No. 101 overall late in the third round Friday night. The pick was acquired from the Los Angeles Rams in the Matthew Stafford trade.

Earlier in the third round, the Lions picked Akim McNeill, a defensive tackle from North Carolina State.

At the start of the night in the second round, the Lions drafted Levi Onwuzurike, a defensive tackle who played with Molden Washington, in Round 2.

The Lions hold a fourth-round pick and a fifth-round pick Saturday, but no sixth- or seventh-rounders.

