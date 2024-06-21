Detroit Lions icon Barry Sanders reveals 'health scare' via social media

Detroit Lions icon Barry Sanders revealed a “health scare” via social media on Friday evening.

The retired running back, who last made a public appearance at the June 6 concert celebrating the reopening of the Michigan Central Station in Corktown, posted on X (formerly Twitter) that he suffered an issue “related to my heart.”

Mayor of Detroit Mike Duggan looks on as Detroit Lions legend Barry Sanders acknowledges the crowd before Duggan introduced Ennis Rakestraw Jr. a cornerback from Missouri, as their pick in the second round of 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit on Friday, April 26, 2024.

His post read:

“Over Father’s Day weekend, I experienced a health scare related to my heart. It was unexpected and served as a reminder of the importance of staying vigilant about our physical well-being, even when we are feeling fine.

“I am grateful for the amazing doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals for providing me with needed care. My family and I are thankful for your prayers and support during this time.

Per my doctor’s recommendation, I am taking this opportunity to prioritize my health and well-being. I appreciate you understanding and continued support.”

Sanders, who turns 56 next month, is the Lions’ career leading in rushing yards (15,269) and touchdowns (99) and ranks fourth and 10th, respectively, in those categories among all NFL players.

