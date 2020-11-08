Detroit Lions humiliated by Vikings, 34-20, as Matthew Stafford leaves with concussion

MINNEAPOLIS — Maybe Matthew Stafford should have stayed home this week.

Stafford completed 16 straight passes at one point in the first half, but threw two costly interceptions in the second half then left to be evaluate a brain injury as the Detroit Lions lost their ninth straight NFC North game, 34-20, to the Minnesota Vikings.

Stafford did not practice all week after he had close contact with a person infected with COVID-19. He took part in meetings and walk-throughs virtually, was cleared to play Sunday morning, and showed few signs of rust in the first 30 minutes despite the Lions defense digging themselves a big hole.

But in what’s been a theme this season, the Lions let another game quickly spiral out of control.

Stafford threw red zone interceptions on back-to-back possessions in the third quarter, then was pulled from the game early in the fourth after his head appeared to collide with the leg of a Vikings defender on a sack.

View photos Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws a touchdown pass to receiver Marvin Jones in the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium, Nov. 8, 2020. More

Officials briefly stopped the game to send Stafford to the sideline, where he spent a few minutes being checked in a blue medical tent before heading to the locker room with two doctors and a team security official in tow.

Chase Daniel replaced Stafford, threw one interception and one touchdown pass, and Dalvin Cook ran for 206 yards as the Vikings all but extinguished the Lions’ fleeting playoff hopes.

The Lions are 3-5 at the midpoint of the season, tied for last place in the NFC North and losers of two straight, and facing renewed questions about Matt Patricia’s future as head coach.

The Lions are now 12-27-1 in Patricia’s 2 ½ seasons as head coach, a .313 winning percentage that’s the worst by a Lions coach since Rod Marinelli.

Worse, the Lions defense – supposedly Patricia’s calling card – remains one of the worst in the league, and his team continues to show little sign of improvement.

On Sunday, the Vikings (3-5) opened the game with a pair of easy five-play touchdown drives, going 67 and 64 yards for scores to take an early 13-0 lead. Minnesota gained at least 5 yards on every offensive play on its first two possessions.

View photos Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook runs with the ball in the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium, Nov. 8, 2020. More

Stafford threw incomplete on his first and last passes of the first half, but the Lions still trailed 20-10 at the break as they had no answer for Dalvin Cook or Minnesota’s passing game.

Kirk Cousins completed 9 of 11 passes for 169 yards and two touchdowns for a perfect quarterback rating of 158.3 in the first half.

Cook had 252 yards from scrimmage on 22 carries and a pair of big-play receptions. Irv Smith caught two touchdown passes and former Lions running back Ameer Abdullah caught one for the Vikings.

Stafford finished 23 of 32 passing for 211 yards for the Lions, who have not won a division game since Week 17 of the 2018 season.

Stafford, who has seven interceptions in eight games this season, faces the possibility of missing a second straight week of practice next week while in the NFL’s concussion protocol. He must be cleared by an independent neurologist in order to return for next week’s home game against Washington.

Daniel, in his first appearance as a Lion, completed 7 of 12 passes for 83 yards, and the Lions blocked two Vikings punts.

Contact Dave Birkett at dbirkett@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @davebirkett.

