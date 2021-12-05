Detroit Lions honor the victims of Oxford High School before Vikings game

The Detroit Lions honored the victims of the recent shootings at Oxford High School before Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field.

The team asked for a moment of silence before kickoff. The names and pictures of the four students who were killed — Tate Myre, Madisyn Baldwin, Hana St. Juliana and Justin Shilling — were displayed on the stadium’s big screens during the silence.

Lions coach Dan Campbell looks on wearing an Oxford High School shirt before the game on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Ford Field.

Myre, who played football and wrestled for Oxford, was honored by Jalen Elliott. The Lions safety walked into the stadium in the morning wearing a Lions jersey with Myre’s name and football number: 42.

AROUND THE COUNTRY: NFL players honor Tate Myre, the athlete who was killed in Oxford High School shooting

During pregame warmups, all the Lions wore Oxford High T-shirts. The Lions wore an Oxford “O” decal on the backs of their helmets for the game.

