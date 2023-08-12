Detroit Lions to honor Lomas Brown in ring of honor in October

Longtime Detroit Lions great Lomas Brown played just one game at Ford Field, making an appearance for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2002, his final NFL season.

Soon enough, though, he’ll be part of the stadium’s permanent atmosphere.

The former offensive tackle, who played 11 seasons with the Lions, received a surprise on Friday night while working the WXYT-FM (97.1) radio broadcast of the Lions’ preseason opener against the New York Giants: Brown is headed to “The Pride of the Lions,” the Lions’ ring of honor at Ford Field, come October.

Offensive tackle Lomas Brown played 11 of his 18 NFL seasons for the Lions and was the team’s starting left tackle in 1991, when he was a second-team All-Pro selection.

During a commercial break early in the second quarter, team president Rod Wood — who had just completed an interview with Brown and play-by-play announcer Dan Miller — broke the news to him.

Brown was still nearly speechless when the broadcast resumed.

“Unbelievable,” he got out after Miller shared the news with the radio audience.

Brown’s induction follows that of his longtime teammate, Chris Spielman, who was added to the ring at Ford Field on Oct. 31, 2022. Spielman, now a special assistant to Wood and team owner Sheila Hamp, played with Brown from 1988-95.

Brown, the Lions’ first round pick — No. 6 overall — in 1985, played for the Lions from 1985-95, then finished his NFL career with seven seasons with the Giants, Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 1996-2002. The tackle made seven Pro Bowls — six with the Lions — and was a first-team All-Pro in his final season in Detroit.

The Miami native finished his NFL career with 263 games played, including 164 with the Lions. He earned a Super Bowl ring in that final season with the Bucs.

