Detroit Lions' home crowd was ready to blow, but team couldn't deliver spark to light fuse

Steam shot into the air, like a geyser exploding beneath the turf in Ford Field.

Like all this pent-up energy and frustration of the last half century was bubbling under the surface, ready to blow the roof off, as the Detroit Lions defense came rushing onto the field. Defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson led the way, wearing a blue ski mask.

I stood near the field, in an aisle next to the tunnel, in the midst of hundreds of fans. Many were holding up their cell phones, recording this moment — the Lions home opener of the most hyped season in memory — preserving it in anticipation that we were about to see something special.

The noise level kept creeping higher, as the steam shot into the air — so loud you could only hear bits and pieces of the public address announcer.

The Lions' starting offense waited in the tunnel to be introduced.

Out came Penei Sewell — bouncing through the steam, doing a spin — taking it all in. He would have such an important role in this game, moving from right tackle to left, anchoring this line beat up by injuries.

More smoke went up.

Amon Ra-St. Brown stopped and the smoke engulfed him. He seemingly disappeared, which is what he would do in the second half, seemingly disappear in the wash on a key fourth-down play.

More smoke. More introductions.

Josh Reynolds looked like he was flying through the fog, with both arms spread out, like a plane taking off — and that’s how he would play, catching a 22-yard touchdown pass.

Kalif Raymond came through the smoke blowing kisses, which is also how he would play, catching a razzle-dazzle flea-flicker for a touchdown.

David Montomery came through the fog and blew kisses, as if to say: here I am. Then, he would ram the ball home for a touchdown.

And finally, Jared Goff came out all businesslike, wearing his helmet with no celebration.

Doesn't matter how loud fans are if you don't make plays

This is what Lions fandom looks like.

This was what a win over the Kansas City Chiefs can bring.

This is what a competent front office can create.

This is what a home-field advantage can be.

This is what it looks like when a city and a team merge into hype and hoopla and excitement.

But the Lions wasted it, losing to the Seahawks in overtime on Sunday, 37-31.

It doesn’t matter how loud the crowd is, if you fail on a fourth-down play at midfield.

It doesn’t matter how crazy the place is, if you fumble on the first play of the second half.

It doesn’t matter if you have the greatest home-field advantage in history, if you commit a penalty that gives the other team a fresh set of downs in the red zone.

It doesn’t matter if everybody in the stands is wearing a ski mask (they weren't) when there is a miscommunication with a receiver, and you throw a pick-six.

It doesn’t matter if you blow the roof off, if a receiver drops a ball, and gives the other team an extra possession.

One last chance

So after all the noise, after all the different injuries, after all the debatable penalties, after all the crazy plays, the Lions were trailing, 31-21, late in the fourth quarter.

The crowd went quiet right on cue — the offense was at work; and Goff hit Josh Reynolds on a touchdown.

Suddenly, they had life again, as Seattle clung to a 31-28 lead.

One stop. That’s all the Lions needed now. One ear-shattering defensive stop.

Music played on the loudspeaker: “Welcome to the jungle.” But they didn’t need music to get pumped up. The stadium's decibel meter hit 117, which is louder than a power saw.

And that’s what this defense did, cutting down the Seahawks — this team that had beat them each of the last two seasons.

Geno Smith started running backwards, and Alex Anzalone finally corralled him, just 3 yards shy of the end zone.

As Seattle went back to punt, I saw the scoreboard decibl meter hit 120.

Everybody was singing and standing and cheering. This crowd was trying to lift this team to victory.

Lions took over on the 50.

“Quiet," the scoreboard read with 1:44 left.

And silence has never sounded so sweet.

Goff hit Reynolds over the middle — first down.

Kalif Raymond on an end around — first down.

In field goal range, and the Lions tied it, 31-31, at the end of regulation.

And you figured this would be a magical win, a magical comeback. Then, Seattle won the coin toss.

The Seahawks marched down the field methodically, chewing through the Lions defense — nine plays, 75 yards — and scored the game-winning touchdown.

And it was like everybody was thinking: What’s the overtime rule again? Was he in?

Yes.

The touchdown was confirmed.

And the stadium went silent.

And Lions fans walked quietly up the steps.

It doesn’t matter how loud the stadium is, if you can’t stop them, if you don’t make a play, when it matters most.

