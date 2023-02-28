Detroit Lions hire Penn State DL coach John Scott Jr. to replace Todd Wash

The Detroit Lions are dipping into the college ranks for a new coach to work with their defensive line.

Penn State defensive line coach and defensive run game coordinator John Scott Jr. is joining the Lions, the Centre Daily Times reported Monday.

Scott replaces Todd Wash, who left earlier this month to coach defensive line for the Carolina Panthers.

A NEW LOOK?Lions planning alternate helmet in 2023, 'interesting overhaul' for uniforms in 2024

CARLOS MONARREZ:Lions should trade for Jalen Ramsey, even if it costs the No. 6 overall pick

John Scott Jr., Penn State defensive line coach

"I would like to thank John for everything he has contributed to our program over the past three years," Penn State coach James Franklin wrote on Twitter, confirming the news. "John is a great coach and also a great man. I am grateful for his friendship and the impact he has had on our student-athletes. This was a great opportunity for him in the NFL and I wish him and his family nothing but the best."

The Lions have lost three assistant coaches this offseason, with Wash and running backs coach/assistant head coach Duce Staley leaving for similar jobs with the Panthers and senior offensive assistant John Morton joining Sean Payton's staff with the Denver Broncos.

More:5 narratives to watch at NFL combine: Could Detroit Lions trade for CB Jalen Ramsey?

Scott, who helped develop recent first-round draft picks Javon Kinlaw and Jayson Oweh in college, spent three seasons at Penn State and coached the defensive line before that at Arkansas and South Carolina. He was a defensive quality control assistant and assistant defensive line coach for the New York Jets in 2015-16.

The Lions also return assistant defensive line coach Cameron Davis.

Contact Dave Birkett at dbirkett@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @davebirkett.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions hire Penn State DL coach John Scott Jr. for same job