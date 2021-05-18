Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell get his lion, from PETA

On the popular “Pardon My Take” podcast, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell said that he wanted an actual Lion at the team facility as a motivational tool.

It was clear that he was joking but there was one organization who did not find quip funny at all, PETA.

So logically, they’re sending Campbell and the Lions — a lion. It’s a plush toy lion, but a lion nonetheless.

“Dan Detroit” is headed to the Allen Park facility as a gift from the animal rights protection group. PETA also sent Campbell a letter regarding his comments about having a lion.

“No lion belongs in a barren cage or on a chain,” PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange said in a statement. “If Coach Campbell makes Dan Detroit part of the Lions’ entourage, he’ll help PETA spread the message that lions are wild animals, not mascots, props, or ‘pets.’”

The organization also sent Campbell a gift basket filled with vegan goodies, including delicious lion-shaped chocolates.

No, there were no vegan kneecaps.

PETA is often on the front lines of protecting animals from being used as mascots or props. Which makes you wonder, are they going to end up sending plush Eagles, Bears, Falcons, and Ravens plush animals as well?

Maybe if the Bears try to add actual bears in the corners of Solider Field, then stuffed bears might be headed to Chicago.

