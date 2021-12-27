Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell holds his weekly news conference

After coming just short of grabbing win No. 3 on the season against the Atlanta Falcons, the Detroit Lions hit the road once again.

This time, they head to the Pacific Northwest and face the Seattle Seahawks in a late afternoon tilt on Fox.

Before the Lions and Seahawks go at it in the penultimate week of the NFL season, head coach Dan Campbell will address the media around 2:15 p.m.

The Lions head man will most assuredly update the media and fans on the health status of the roster as team was just one of many who have been impacted by the latest surge of COVID running through NFL locker rooms. Follow along to hear the latest from Dan Campbell as he lifts the lid on Week 17.

